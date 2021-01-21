You are here

BlackRock to add bitcoin as eligible investment to two funds

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 12:55 PM

BlackRock Inc is adding bitcoin futures as an eligible investment to two funds, a company filing showed, in a move to bring the world of cryptocurrency to its clients.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] BlackRock Inc is adding bitcoin futures as an eligible investment to two funds, a company filing showed, in a move to bring the world of cryptocurrency to its clients.

The world's largest asset manager said it could use bitcoin derivatives for its funds BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities and BlackRock Global Allocation Fund Inc.

The funds will invest only in cash-settled bitcoin futures traded on commodity exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the company said in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

Chief executive officer Larry Fink had said at the Council of Foreign Relations in December that bitcoin is seeing big giant moves every day and could possibly evolve into a global market.

Earlier this month, Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, hit a record high of US$40,000, rallying more than 900 per cent from a low in March and having only just breached US$20,000 in mid-December.

A BlackRock spokesperson declined to comment beyond the filings when contacted by Reuters.

REUTERS

