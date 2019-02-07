You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Blackstone, Carlyle seen as refashioning earnings for a lift

Thu, Feb 07, 2019 - 8:39 AM

BP_Carlyle_070219_21.jpg
Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP recently adopted it as their key metric after KKR & Co changed last year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BOSTON] The titans of private equity, who have long grumbled that shareholders don't show them enough love, are turning to a sweetener: distributable earnings.

Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP recently adopted it as their key metric after KKR & Co changed last year. The yardstick, which has been in past earnings reports but not spotlighted, strips out mark-to-market valuations and promises to make quarterly results less volatile, particularly in turbulent markets.

The share prices of these giant firms have mostly lagged the broader market since they went public, which for Blackstone was more than a decade ago. The new barometer, which includes cash income from asset sales and management fees, is the latest effort to win over shareholders. It shines a light on the huge stockpile of assets - Blackstone alone raised US$100 billion in 2018 - they have gathered.

"A lot of actions these firms take are to increase shareholder value," said Devin Ryan, an analyst at JMP Securities. "They are looking for things they can do to improve the narrative and improve the investor base."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The volatility inherent in the formula the firms had been using - economic net income - was laid bare once again in the fourth quarter. The measure, which captures both realised and unrealised gains, requires private assets to be marked to market.

Apollo Global Management LLC, which was still relying on economic net income, took a beating on that measure largely because the S&P 500 Index had its worst quarter in seven years. Apollo posted its biggest quarterly loss in eight years as its private equity portfolio plummeted. It and Oaktree plan to join peers with a change to the key profit metric when they report first-quarter earnings.

Apollo's rivals mostly sidestepped the market tsunami last quarter. KKR and Carlyle - which reported results on Wednesday - saw their distributable earnings rise. Blackstone also posted a profit but a smaller one than a year earlier. These firms say the metric better reflects how they run their businesses.

"I am a supporter of this metric," said Stephen Biggar, an analyst at Argus Research Corp. "It's hard for analysts like myself to predict unrealised losses. We can predict fee-related earnings much better. It's a stable component of earnings."

Some private equity firms have also converted to a C-corp - or are considering it - to try to get more recognition in the market. The change from a partnership makes it possible for them to be included in indices and increase their mutual fund ownership.

But the benefits of a C-corp conversion remain a question. Since KKR announced in May that it was making the switch, its shares have gained less than Blackstone's, a partnership. Blackstone, which manages US$472.2 billion, has been weighing whether becoming a C-corp makes sense.

Likewise, firms can't count on shareholders to reward them just because they now tally profit differently, with an emphasis on fees from the steady collection of assets.

"Let's see if this helps," Mr Ryan said.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Fed sees 2019 as an 'interim' year for bank stress tests

Prudential Financial operating profit drops 12%

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

SoftBank Group unveils US$5.5b stock buyback, as Q3 profit soars 60%

China's Pinduoduo to raise over US$1 billion to challenge Alibaba

Editor's Choice

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

BP_MAS_070219_2.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

Most Read

1 Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at digital payments firm Wirecard
2 Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL
3 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
4 Popiah king's son Ben Goi dies
5 Former SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek to join UBS global wealth management

Must Read

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

BP_MAS_070219_2.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

BP_Heng Swee Keat_070219_3.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Budget to help industries, create good jobs: Heng Swee Keat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening