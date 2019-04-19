You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Blackstone will ditch partnership structure to draw more investors

Fri, Apr 19, 2019 - 6:27 AM

lwx_blackstone_190419_12.jpg
The Blackstone Group said on Thursday that it planned to convert itself into a standard corporation, becoming the latest investment firm to abandon its partnership structure in an effort to bolster its stock price.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] The Blackstone Group said on Thursday that it planned to convert itself into a standard corporation, becoming the latest investment firm to abandon its partnership structure in an effort to bolster its stock price.

The investment giant said it was converting into a C corporation to expand ownership of its stock, opening up the possibility that it could be included in big mutual funds and stock indexes.

"We believe the decision to convert will make it significantly easier for both domestic and international investors to own our stock and should drive greater value for all of our shareholders over time," Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone's co-founder and chief executive, said in a statement.

With the conversion, which would become effective on July 1, Blackstone follows in the footsteps of rivals like KKR and Ares. Converting into a C corporation has gained favour among these firms since the tax code changed in 2017 and lowered the corporate tax rate to 21 per cent from 35 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Those firms went public as publicly traded partnerships, which are allowed to pass income directly to their owners, who are taxed at individual tax rates.

That clever exercise in tax limitation also bore a significant disadvantage: Partnerships do not qualify for inclusion in major stock indexes and mutual funds, meaning that trading in their stock was limited, and further hindered by the additional tax paperwork stockholders were required to file. That weighed down on these firms' stock prices, leading to complaints that the public markets undervalued their businesses.

Blackstone executives decided the hassle of converting into a C corporation and dealing with additional taxes was worth the benefits of shedding the partnership structure.

So far, however, such a conversion has not proved to be a surefire way of raising a firm's stock price. KKR's stock initially surged after that firm became a C corporation, but has since settled down to roughly where it traded before the conversion.

Blackstone also released its first-quarter results Thursday, reporting earnings of US$481.3 million, up 31 per cent from the same period last year. Its shares were up more than 8 per cent Thursday.

NYTIMES

Banking & Finance

Big businesses bank on crypto tech startups but avoid digital coins

NAB flags extra A$749m provision for customer refunds

JPMorgan shuffles CFO and card services executives

Bankers tap direct lenders on tough deals

Indonesian markets cheer as Jokowi on track for re-election

DBS to cease financing of new coal power plants

Editor's Choice

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGKEPPEL19_3758831.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp posts lower net profit of S$202.9 million

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
3 CWT parent defaults on loan
4 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
5 Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

Must Read

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGPENNYNEWC029_3758905.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

A recap of trial so far; court case to resume on April 22

BT_20190419_STHENG19_3758521.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng to Singapore firms: Be innovative, tech-savvy but leave no one behind

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening