BOE readies for action as UK faces a turbulent end to 2020

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Mr Sunak on Tuesday noted that businesses need help, in the strongest signal yet that he may offer more support.

London

BANK of England (BOE) officials are expected to lay the groundwork this week for yet more monetary stimulus as optimism over the UK's economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic fizzles out.

While economists and investors don't see immediate action, they widely predict...

