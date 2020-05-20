You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

BofA warns of volatility-shock risk due to market fragility

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 11:05 PM

doc7anott4tlc09emx09uo_doc6vc3drlarpzcvmmtni6.jpg
Investors need to guard against violent price swings as markets become increasingly fragile, according to Bank of America Corp.
PHOTO: SPH

[NORTH CAROLINA] Investors need to guard against violent price swings as markets become increasingly fragile, according to Bank of America Corp.

Fragility has increased due to high-frequency traders shutting down machines as stress rises, which hurts liquidity, as well as by trend-chasing among investors reaching for better returns "against their better judgment in a world addicted to the central bank put," BofA strategists led by Nitin Saksena wrote in a note May 19.

That's also created "a massive log-jam for liquidity" when things go sour, as players with little conviction rush for the exits, they said.

"With most institutional investors believing this is a bear rally, but at risk of being forced to chase the trend if it continues (having been conditioned as such in the last 10 years), the risk is of bigger bubbles leading to larger shocks," the strategists wrote. "There will be plenty of opportunity (and time) for negative surprises to arise, given the sheer size of this economic crisis, even with a vaccine on fast-track."

Asset prices have certainly moved with speed as Covid-19 wreaked havoc on economies and markets worldwide. The S&P 500 suffered its quickest-ever downdraft from a record into a correction. And as markets recovered amid waves of central-bank pledges and fiscal measures, the rebound was quick, too. Both the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, and Europe's VStoxx have fallen near their fastest paces in history, BofA said.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

"History suggests markets won't escape economic reality, and that this bear market will be similar in length to that of the ensuing recession," BofA said.

One potential solution, according to BofA: A Russell 2000 versus S&P 500 June 2021/December 2021 forward variance spread. The trade could likely do well in either a prolonged recession or in a major catch-up rally by small caps, which have been underperforming their larger peers, the strategists said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

US borrowers in hardship jumped in April

Dutch lender Rabobank sees big rise in 2020 loan provisions

Prudential offers Singapore fintechs S$20,000 cover against accidental death, injury to employees

Thailand's central bank cuts policy rate by 25 bps to record low

Japan's MUFG to close up to 40% of domestic bank branches

HSBC sees double-digit wealth asset growth in Asia by 2023

BREAKING NEWS

May 20, 2020 11:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Japan Foods expects steady revenue but lower earnings for FY2020 due to Covid-19

JAPAN Foods on Wednesday said that, based on a preliminary review of its unaudited management accounts, it expects ...

May 20, 2020 10:40 PM
Government & Economy

China slams US for 'dangerous' message to Taiwan's leader

[TAIPEI] China slammed the United States for its "dangerous" decision to congratulate Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-...

May 20, 2020 10:10 PM
Transport

India domestic air travel to resume May 25 after virus shutdown

[NEW DELHI] Domestic air travel will resume in India on May 25 after a two-month shutdown imposed to stop the spread...

May 20, 2020 10:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit bags US$100m maiden green loan from OCBC Bank

MANULIFE US Reit on Wednesday said it has secured a US$100 million Incremental Green Loan Facility from OCBC Bank,...

May 20, 2020 09:43 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher on hopes of economic recovery

[BENGALURU] US stocks jumped more than 1 per cent at the open on Wednesday on upbeat quarterly earnings reports from...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.