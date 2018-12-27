You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

BOJ divided over side effects of easy policy

Rift reflects division among board members on how to address growing dangers of prolonged easing
Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181227_WEEBOJ27_3652364.jpg
At its Oct 30-31 meeting, the Bank of Japan kept policy steady but also notched up its warning on financial vulnerabilities from three months ago.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Tokyo

BANK of Japan (BOJ) policymakers disagreed on the feasibility of allowing bond yields to move more flexibly around the central bank's zero per cent target, reflecting division within the board on how to address the growing dangers of prolonged easing, minutes of their October rate review showed on Wednesday.

The rift highlights the BOJ's deepening dilemma. With inflation distant from its 2 per cent target, it is forced to maintain a massive stimulus programme despite the negative spillover such as the hit to financial institutions' profits from years of near-zero interest rates.

One member said that the central bank should not rule out options such as widening the range in which bond yields could move, or shortening the duration of the government bond yield that it targets from the current 10-year yield, the minutes showed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"If the long-term rate target was maintained around zero per cent for a long time, the positive effect of monetary easing on inflation expectations could diminish," the member said.

Another member disagreed, however, saying that doing so when inflation remained low could undermine the BOJ's credibility by casting doubt on its commitment to achieve its inflation target.

"Making the range of movement in long-term yields more flexible, as anticipated by some market participants, could be viewed as though the bank's commitment to achieving 2 per cent inflation was compromised," the member said.

The nine-member board agreed on the need to maintain monetary policy ultra-loose for the time being, while staying vigilant to the impact of prolonged stimulus on Japan's banking system, according to the minutes.

At the Oct 30-31 meeting, the BOJ kept policy steady and its governor Haruhiko Kuroda ruled out a near-term rate hike in the face of risks from global trade disputes.

But the central bank also notched up its warning on financial vulnerabilities from three months ago, nodding to concerns within the board on the rising strain years of easy policy is inflicting on financial institutions.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ guides short-term rates at minus 0.1 per cent and the 10-year bond yield around zero per cent.

It made tweaks to YCC in July to allow long-term rates to move more flexibly around its zero per cent target. But the step has done little to steepen the yield curve, as heightening global uncertainty drove investors to the safety of Japanese government bonds. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

SMFG weighs acquiring Asia banks to use some of US$12b surplus capital

India's central bank sets up panel to examine its economic capital framework

Japan's MUFG promotes core bank unit head as CEO in management reshuffle

Bank of Japan's Kuroda blames stock rout on heightening global uncertainty

Beijing to help banks replenish capital through various channels

South Korea central bank sets open-ended inflation target of 2.0%

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
5 A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

Must Read

AK_cbfactory_2612.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing up 7.6% in November, beating estimates

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

nz-collage-261218.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel adds ex-Westpac chief Gail Kelly, Google exec Bradley Horowitz to board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening