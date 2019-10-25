You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

BOJ warns economy vulnerable to riskier lending practices

Japan's banking system is susceptible to low interest rates and to financial firms' increased overseas lending
Fri, Oct 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191025_PQBOJ25_3930808.jpg
BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda has stressed the central bank will carefully weigh the benefits and costs of any further easing of monetary policy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Tokyo

THE Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Thursday warned the country's banking system is becoming increasingly fragile as financial institutions boost risky lending and investment in an environment of prolonged ultra-low interest rates.

"Credit costs remain low but have recently started to rise, particularly for regional financial institutions," the BOJ said in a semi-annual report analysing Japan's banking system.

Regional banks have been actively taking risks via lending and investment as prolonged ultra-low interest rates and a dwindling population prod them to seek higher returns, it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"As they have not been able to secure adequate returns relative to the risks involved, their capital adequacy ratios have continued to decline moderately," the report said. "Should this situation persist, loss-absorbing capacity in the event of stress would decrease, intensifying downward pressure on the economy by weakening financial intermediation." Major financial institutions have also expanded overseas lending, which make Japan's banking system more susceptible to the impact of overseas economic conditions, the report said.

The BOJ's report is among factors the nine-member board will likely scrutinise in deciding monetary policy at its rate review on Oct 30-31.

Failure to fire up inflation to its elusive 2 per cent target has forced the BOJ to maintain its massive stimulus programme for longer than expected, crushing financial institutions' margin and straining Japan's banking system.

BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda has stressed the central bank will carefully weigh the benefits and costs of any further easing of monetary policy. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Consumers to be able to aggregate and share financial data next year

Singapore beating fresh path to the world of e-commerce

In about 4 yrs: Retail payments across Asean via mobile numbers

A digital currency? MAS is not convinced

6 in 10 clients will be digital customers before 2023: OCBC

China bond investor who predicted sell-off now sees recovery

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly