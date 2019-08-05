You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bond market anomaly creeping into Japan as curve set to invert

Mon, Aug 05, 2019 - 8:49 AM

AK_boj_0508.jpg
The bond market's economic canary in the coal mine looks poised to hit Japan.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] The bond market's economic canary in the coal mine looks poised to hit Japan.

The country's benchmark 10-year yield is on track to fall below its two-year equivalent for the first time since the collapse of the Japanese economic bubble in 1991. Known as an inverted yield curve, longer-term yields below shorter ones are unusual in developed markets and often interpreted as a harbinger of recession.

The phenomenon is much talked about in the US market, especially since the yield curve between three-month and 10-year Treasuries inverted in March. Researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco have called it a "fairly accurate" recession predictor. While the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy of yield curve control distorts market signals, the nation's planned sales tax increase and the re-escalation of the US-China trade war seem sufficient to hit growth.

Japan's 10-year yield fell four basis points to minus 0.175 per cent on Friday, while the two-year dropped 1.5 basis points to minus 0.205 per cent. The longer-dated yield is close to the bottom of the trading range tolerated by the BOJ that spans 20 basis points either side of zero.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There is a great chance that the yield inversion between two-year and 10-year could occur anytime soon," said Eiichiro Miura, general manager of the fixed income investment department at Nissay Asset Management Corp in Tokyo. "Bond markets around the world are becoming more concerned about the fate of the global economy."

While the BOJ is expected to be flexible about managing the 10-year yield, and could tolerate a fall below minus 0.2 per cent, a rapid decline below minus 0.3 per cent could lead them to send a signal to the market, Mr Miura added.

The central bank could widen the 10-year range as one of the options for additional monetary easing if yields move a lot, deputy governor Masayoshi Amamiya told reporters on Thursday. BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in June that it's appropriate to view the target band flexibly.

The government is scheduled to increase the sales tax to 10 per cent from 8 per cent in October to ease the world's biggest debt load and strengthen the social safety net. The effects of the scheduled consumption tax hike are projected to be smaller this time compared to the previous hike in 2014, Mr Amamiya said. However, a decline in one leading indicator is already signaling economic weakness ahead.

Just a month before the tax increase in 2014, Mr Kuroda had said Japan's economy would continue its moderate recovery. It contracted 7.1 per cent in the second quarter of that year.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

HSBC CEO John Flint steps down in surprise exit as bank faces 'challenging' geopolitics

Abrupt ousters, public missteps sink morale inside New York Federal Reserve

As retirement nears, shift more funds into quality assets

Putin's pledge to ditch the US dollar is slowly becoming a reality

Pound seen hitting 34-year low if Johnson drags UK to no-deal

French lenders nursing huge losses on loans to retail giant

Editor's Choice

file76ahahrhaat9dvcedmt.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

file758uj7i5tu1i3nwf6x4.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
ASEAN Business

Engaging tomorrow's customers: The opportunity in Asean

BT_20190805_KRTOWERS_3854150.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

US fund manager in exclusive due diligence for Bugis Junction Towers

Must Read

file76ahahrhaat9dvcedmt.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

file76hifwe4xxfylmwp1bw.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

As retirement nears, shift more funds into quality assets

Aug 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: JMH, JSH, Jardine C&C, Keppel, Genting, AEI, Broadway, XMH, KLW

file764dqrkp26fb1iadig8.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Hong Kong flights scrapped as Cathay Pacific unions strike

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly