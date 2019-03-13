You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Brexit tension sends pound tumbling

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 7:07 AM

AK_brex_1303.jpg
The pound tumbled on Tuesday after the UK government's top legal advisor cast doubt on Prime Minister Theresa May's last-gasp changes to her Brexit deal hours before a vital vote that few think May can win.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The pound tumbled on Tuesday after the UK government's top legal advisor cast doubt on Prime Minister Theresa May's last-gasp changes to her Brexit deal hours before a vital vote that few think May can win.

Sterling, which had been rising after May secured revisions to the Brexit withdrawal agreement, hit reverse after legal advice from Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.

"It looks like any hopes of an unlikely victory for the PM's deal later have just been extinguished," said XTB analyst David Cheetham.

Mr Cox said last-minute new agreements "reduce the risk" of Britain being "indefinitely and involuntarily" held in the so-called Irish border backstop.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, he also warned that "the legal risk remains unchanged" that Britain would have no legal means of ending the controversial backstop without the European Union's agreement.

In reaction, the pound slid to as low as US$1.3005 from US$1.3143 just before Mr Cox published his advice. The euro jumped to 86.55 pence from 85.75 pence.

Overnight, following news of Mrs May's hard-won EU concessions, sterling had struck a three-week peak at US$1.3289 and to 84.76 pence per euro - a level last seen in May 2017.

NOSE DIVE 

"Sterling took a nose dive on the back of the Cox statement," said ThinkMarkets analyst Naeem Aslam.

"It was his opinion which matters the most; now that he has made it clear that the recent deal has no weight, the door is wide open for sterling to move lower."

Rabobank analyst Jane Foley said the despite the volatility, the pound remains the best performing G-10 currency so far this year.

"Even if May's deal is not passed today, the market consensus remains of the view that a hard Brexit will be avoided and this view continues to provide underlying support for the pound."

If the deal is voted down, MPs will Wednesday vote on whether Britain should simply leave on March 29 without any deal at all.

London's stock market, meanwhile, did well on Tuesday, as is often the case when sterling is weak.

Frankfurt closed lower and Paris slightly up.

On Wall Street the DJIA index was lower in the early New York afternoon, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both rose.

Boeing shares lost more than six percent on the second day of a rout for the airline's stock as several governments closed their countries' airspace to 737 Max planes and airlines grounded the aircraft following a crash in Ethiopia.

AFP

Banking & Finance

Bank of England's practices ‘years out of date,’ say lawmakers

UOB prices Singapore's first Panda bond at 3.49%

Wells Fargo CEO avoids major stumble at heated congressional hearing

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

China investors turning positive towards convertible bonds

Beijing scrutinising US$43b pawnshop lending boom

Editor's Choice

lwx_house_130319_11.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_24.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
5 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold

Must Read

lwx_house_130319_11.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_24.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Singtel, Thomson Medical, SIIC Environment, China Sunsine, Anchor Resources

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening