Britain extends Covid-19 mortgage payment holiday by three months

[LONDON] Britain has extended its mortgage payment holiday scheme for homeowners in financial difficulty during the coronavirus pandemic for another three months.
Britain's finance ministry said more than 1.8 million mortgage payment holidays had been taken up since the scheme was...
