You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Britain extends Covid-19 mortgage payment holiday by three months

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 4:09 PM

[LONDON] Britain has extended its mortgage payment holiday scheme for homeowners in financial difficulty during the coronavirus pandemic for another three months.

Britain's finance ministry said more than 1.8 million mortgage payment holidays had been taken up since the scheme was...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 22, 2020 04:07 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares end over 1% lower

SEOUL] South Korean benchmark index closed 1.4 per cent lower on Friday, logging its steepest loss in more than two...

May 22, 2020 03:49 PM
Government & Economy

614 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, taking total past 30,000

[SINGAPORE] There are 614 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed in Singapore as at Friday noon, taking the...

May 22, 2020 03:43 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end lower as Sino-US tensions heighten

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed lower on Friday as global risk sentiment was hit after tensions between the United...

May 22, 2020 03:40 PM
Consumer

Burberry warns sales to suffer, predicting peak store closures

[NEW YORK] Burberry Group warned of a severe downturn this fiscal quarter, saying that store closures due to the...

May 22, 2020 03:36 PM
Government & Economy

UK borrowing soars, retail sales plunge as Covid-19 hits economy

[LONDON] Britain's government borrowed more than it has done in any month on record in April, pushing up a measure...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.