You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Britain's Aldermore says costs of managing risk rise on Brexit concerns

Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 5:06 PM

[LONDON] British bank Aldermore on Tuesday said the costs of managing its risk exposure rose in the first half of its financial year due to concerns over Britain's imminent exit from the European Union.

Aldermore, bought in 2017 by South Africa's largest lender FirstRand, said its cost of risk for the six months to Dec. 31 rose to 0.23 per centage points from 0.15 the same time a year ago.

That reflected an increase in concerns about a rise in bad loans following Brexit, under new IFRS 9 accounting rules requiring banks to be more forward-looking in their modelling of the impact of the economy on their loan books.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There's is a degree of when we look at our IFRS 9 models, cautiousness in terms of the forthcoming Brexit issues," Aldermore Chief Executive Phillip Monks told Reuters.

"It's us taking a prudent view of what might come with Brexit."

Cost of risk is a measure of the total expense a bank incurs managing its exposure to risk, including losses and attempts to mitigate against them.

Aldermore follows bigger rivals Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC, which have both increased provisions against bad loans as a result of modelling the negative impact of various Brexit outcomes.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May this week faces the latest in a series of crunch votes to try and get her withdrawal deal through parliament, with failure risking a 'no-deal' scenario that economists say could trigger a recession and a spike in bad loans.

Aldermore reported its statutory profit before tax for the six months ended December 31 rose 20 per cent to 75 million pounds (S$133.01 million), while its net interest margin, a closely-watched measure of profitability, held at 3.6 per cent.

That figure is like to erode by 0.3 to 0.4 per centage points in the next few years as a result of rising funding costs and competitive pressures in the market, Monks said.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Pound extends rally as May secures Brexit deal revision

Australian regulator rebukes banks for delays in fixing faulty systems

HSBC chases Asia's wealthiest with new ultra-high-net-worth team

Citi joins UBS in setting up Singapore currency trading hub

Sygnum aims to tokenise investments with digital asset platform

Nearly 5,000 bankers in EU earn more than a million euros a year - watchdog

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NRMAX12_3721101.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

SilkAir continues to operate 737 Max 8, monitoring developments

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 9% during Monday session, highest in 10 months

Must Read

BP_SilkAir_120319_61.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

Singapore suspends Boeing 737 Max flights after Ethiopian Airlines crash

Mar 12, 2019
Real Estate

Lippo Karawaci secures US$1b in funding; names new CEO and CFO in transformation plan

BP_SGretail_120319_81.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales rise 7.6% in January

Mar 12, 2019
Government & Economy

National Research Foundation to allocate S$200m to upgrade Singapore's supercomputing capability

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening