Britain's Metro Bank in talks to buy peer-to-peer lender RateSetter: Sky News

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 6:53 AM

Britain's Metro Bank Plc is in advanced talks to buy RateSetter, one of UK's biggest peer-to-peer lenders, Sky News reported on Sunday.
[BENGALURU] Britain's Metro Bank Plc is in advanced talks to buy RateSetter, one of UK's biggest peer-to-peer lenders, Sky News reported on Sunday.

The price Metro Bank would pay for RateSetter is unclear and there is no guarantee that the talks between the two firms would lead to a transaction, Sky News said.

A Metro Bank spokesperson said the company would not comment on rumour or speculation, while RateSetter said it had no comment on the report.

Sky News reported in March that RateSetter was working with bankers on a potential sale or a merger amid a funding squeeze exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

RateSetter was launched in the UK in 2010. Peer-to-peer platforms bring together individual borrowers and lenders without a bank being involved.

