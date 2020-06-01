You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

British watchdog enlists eight insurers for pandemic test case

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 3:37 PM

file79ydo7kts9yez660llp.jpg
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said eight insurers, including Hiscox and QBE, will take part in a test case to decide whether their policies should compensate companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said eight insurers, including Hiscox and QBE, will take part in a test case to decide whether their policies should compensate companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

A national lockdown has triggered insurance claims from companies...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Saudi Arabia to inject 50b riyals into banking system

Hurricanes may cause more pain for pandemic-hit insurers

Saudi FX reserves down sharply in April to back wealth fund investments

OCBC to trim salary credit bonus interest on 360 account from July 1

Thai central bank worried about strong baht, ready to use necessary measures

Saudi central bank net foreign assets drop by about US$20b in April

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 03:45 PM
Stocks

Europe: London, Paris stocks rally amid Frankfurt holiday

[LONDON] The London and Paris stock markets jumped Monday at the open, tracking Asian gains, but Frankfurt remained...

Jun 1, 2020 03:44 PM
Real Estate

UK's Capco buys Hong Kong tycoon's stake in Shaftesbury for £436m

[BENGALURU] British property manager Capital & Counties Properties said on Monday it had sealed the purchase of...

Jun 1, 2020 03:40 PM
Consumer

Covid-fuelled cuts to luxury ad spending worsen magazines' plight

[ZURICH] The coronavirus is taking a steep toll on magazines and newspapers that relied on Europe's luxury brands as...

Jun 1, 2020 03:40 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end 1% higher on firm recovery bets; miners rally

[SYDNEY] Australian shares kicked off the month with a more than 1 per cent gain, fuelled by optimism around further...

Jun 1, 2020 03:23 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudi Arabia to inject 50b riyals into banking system

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia will pump 50 billion riyals (S$18.75 billion) into the banking system to help manage the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.