You are here

Home > Banking & Finance > BT Outlook 2019
OUTLOOK 2019

High net worth, mass affluent offer private banks best potential

Despite volatile 2018, UBS, Bank of Singapore, Credit Suisse, HSBC and others enjoyed robust net inflows
Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM
gen@sph.com.sg@GenCuaBT

BT_20181228_GCPTE28C_3653663.jpg
"Tougher market conditions sparked stronger interest in DPM as clients seek more than just products - they also want expert advice, investment solutions and consistency in portfolio management." - DBS head of wealth management and consumer banking Tan Su Shan, on the bank's discretionary portfolio management (DPM) services.

BT_20181228_KUNZ_3653732.jpg
"Attraction of talent hasn't been an issue, with many of our external hires bringing an average 15 to 20 years of experience, along with a steady pipeline of talent from our corporate and retail banking partners.'' - HSBC's head of private banking, South-east Asia, Philip Kunz.

Singapore

PRIVATE banks enjoyed robust net inflows in 2018, but risk appetite has turned cautious in the wake of the market downdraft and worries over the fallout from US-China trade tensions.

There is a silver lining to the market volatility, however. Bankers report healthy

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_calculator_281218_7.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Worries over US tax rules lifted for Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
4 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel T&T, Pacific Star, Aspen
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

BT_20181228_KILLER_3653746.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Consumer

The cost of natural disasters in 2018: US$155 billion

SL_bitcoin_281218_10.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

Putting the cryptocurrency bear market into perspective

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening