You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Buffett charity lunch auction opens on eBay with US$25,000 bid

Mon, May 27, 2019 - 12:08 PM

BP_Warren Buffett_270519_101.jpg
Warren Buffett has raised close to US$30 million for a San Francisco charity with 19 years of annual auctions, and he's not finished yet.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Warren Buffett has raised close to US$30 million for a San Francisco charity with 19 years of annual auctions, and he's not finished yet.

Bidding on eBay Inc's website opened on Sunday evening in the US at US$25,000 as the billionaire investor is again offering a chance to pick his brain over lunch at a New York steakhouse. The weeklong auction benefits Glide, whose programmes address hunger, poverty and homelessness.

The tech boom has generated billions of dollars in personal fortunes in San Francisco and adjoining Silicon Valley, driving up living costs and contributing to a housing crisis. The city's department of homelessness says that around 8,000 people are on the streets. Glide chief executive officer Karen Hanrahan said she's seeing longer lines of needy folks outside the charity's doors.

"It's not just in numbers, it's also the changing nature of who is in our line," Ms Hanrahan said "We see a growing number of people who have jobs and sometimes have homes but are really just hanging on by a thread."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A surge in homelessness escalates demand for a range of services from Glide, including meals and treatment for addiction or mental-health issues. Growing wealth in a major US city carries with it an increase in homelessness and inequality, Ms Hanrahan said.

"There are some people who think if economies are growing it's going to lift more people up," she said. "But the reality is that the number of people falling into poverty and unable to afford housing, food and other necessities is outstripping the number of people who might be lifted up by a growing economy."

The 20th annual auction would need to raise around US$3.46 million to beat the record set by an anonymous bidder in 2012. The first auction brought in US$25,000 in 2000, and last year's bidding topped out at US$3.3 million. Mr Buffett, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said the money is desperately needed in San Francisco.

"It makes a difference, and it translates into human beings finding that there is hope in life," Mr Buffett, 88, said in a statement. "The rest of the society may have given up on them, but Glide is going to give them a chance."

The winning bidder gets to bring seven friends to a lunch with the famed investor at Smith & Wollensky in Manhattan. The auction is set to end at 7.30pm San Francisco time on May 31.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

HSBC Singapore appoints head of financial institutions group for S-E Asia as part of Asean push

Bitcoin climbs to highest in a year amid cryptocurrency comeback

South Koreans buying foreign stocks hammer Asia's worst currency

HSBC Singapore sets its sights on SME segment

US$131b of Treasuries with lowest yields on offer

China's banking regulator warns that yuan bears will suffer 'heavy losses'

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

BP_SGX_270519_5.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX taps more volumes on bouncy rubber prices

BT_20190527_VIHUAWEIPGUA_3792370.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Most Read

1 Fund manager who beat 98% of peers dumps his Huawei bonds
2 GIC-backed Luckin Coffee burns investors in 39% plunge from high after IPO
3 Making an informed choice for the best heart test
4 Hot stock: Eagle Hospitality Trust falls below IPO price in heavy trading
5 Allied's missing S$33m and questions about the escrow account

Must Read

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

May 27, 2019
Real Estate

Shenton Way, Tanjong Pagar offices most popular among tech tenants in Asia: Colliers

May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand forming executive committee under new business structure following Ascendas-Singbridge buyout

May 27, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, KLW Holdings, AEI Corp, Clearbridge Health

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening