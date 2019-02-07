You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Business insurer QBE names Jason Hammond CEO for Asia operations

Thu, Feb 07, 2019 - 12:41 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

BUSINESS insurance provider QBE has appointed Jason Hammond as chief executive officer (CEO) for its Asia operations, which includes markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Macau and Hong Kong. Based in Singapore, he reports to Richard Pryce, CEO of QBE International. Prior to the move, Mr Hammond was interim CEO for QBE North Asia.

His appointment comes as part of a recent restructure to “create a more aligned and customer-focused business”, the media statement said. This follows QBE’s announcement in October last year that it would streamline its business divisions to become more agile and customer-centred, and the creation of its QBE International Division comprising Europe and Asia operations, effective Jan 1, 2019.

“Jason brings extensive experience of managing large teams and a proven track record of strategic and operational management to his new role as Asia CEO. He will lead the new Asia structure across geographical and functional lines to help create a stronger and simpler QBE,” Mr Pryce said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

BP_MAS_070219_2.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

Most Read

1 Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 Popiah king's son Ben Goi dies
4 GCB market to take a breather this year?
5 More clicking, but touch and feel still matter for the Lunar New Year
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

Buyers can apply, book HDB flat by next working day with revamped balance flats scheme

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

Feb 7, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Procurri, Charisma Energy, Acesian Partners, Sino Grandness

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening