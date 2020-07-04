You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

CAD, MAS launch probe into Senjo, Citadelle following Wirecard review

Sat, Jul 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

nz_Wirecard_040724.jpg
Singapore's white-collar crime-buster and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) have launched a joint investigation into the Senjo Group of companies as well as Citadelle Corporate Services, following a review of developments relating to insolvent German payment processing company Wirecard.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

SINGAPORE's white-collar crime-buster and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) have launched a joint investigation into the Senjo Group of companies as well as Citadelle Corporate Services, following a review of developments relating to insolvent German payment processing...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 4, 2020 12:51 AM
Banking & Finance

Citigroup expects to cap office occupancy at 40% without a vaccine

[NEW YORK] Citigroup probably won't bring even half of its workforce back to offices around the world until a...

Jul 4, 2020 12:38 AM
Government & Economy

Fearful of China's new security law, Hong Kongers scramble for safe havens

[SYDNEY] Many Hong Kong residents are scouring for new jobs and homes overseas, fearful that a new national security...

Jul 4, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

US, China left out as England slashes quarantine list

[LONDON] Travellers from more than 70 "low-risk" countries and territories will no longer have to self-isolate when...

Jul 3, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

Canada says it will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong

[OTTAWA] Canada is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in the wake of China's move to impose national...

Jul 3, 2020 11:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Century Sunshine Group defaults on S$101.75m, 7 per cent notes

CENTURY Sunshine Group has defaulted on the S$101.75 million, 7 per cent fixed rate notes, said the Hong Kong listed...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.