Capital C appoints COO in Singapore

Singapore
SINGAPORE-headquartered investment group, Capital C Corporation, has appointed Benny Lim as its chief operating officer (COO) based in Singapore.
Given his extensive experience in the local corporate market, Mr Lim will be "instrumental" in advising the company as it
