Capital markets platform iSTOX appoints ex-MAS deputy director as head of compliance

Former MAS deputy director Lim Mei Shern has been appointed iSTOX's new head of compliance.

CAPITAL markets platform iSTOX has appointed a former deputy director at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as its head of compliance.

Lim Mei Shern has over 15 years of experience at MAS, primarily in the supervision of capital markets intermediaries, said iSTOX. Prior to joining the fintech firm, she worked extensively on fintech regulation in the capital markets industry.

Ms Lim holds a Master of Laws in Cross-Border Business and Finance Law from Singapore Management University and a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from Nanyang Technological University.

Darius Liu, co-founder and chief strategy officer of iSTOX, said: "As a licensed platform for digitised securities, we are fully committed to being compliant with all necessary regulatory requirements. Mei Shern’s technical expertise and experience as a former regulator will strengthen our team and help build iSTOX’s position as a trusted, transparent, and regulated capital markets platform."

sentifi.com Market voices on:

iSTOX, which is backed by the Singapore Exchange and Temasek unit Heliconia Capital Management, offers issuance, settlement, custody and secondary trading of digitised securities. It is been a recognised market operator within MAS’s FinTech Regulatory Sandbox since May 2019.

iSTOX is designed and operated by blockchain-based infrastructure company ICHX Tech.