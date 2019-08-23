You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

CapitaLand unit prices S$800m 10-year notes at 3.15%

Fri, Aug 23, 2019 - 1:47 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

A UNIT of CapitaLand has closed the order book for S$800 million of 10-year notes, with the order book recording about S$1.4 billion from over 65 accounts which will be good at reoffer, sole global coordinator DBS said on Friday.

The senior unsecured notes, issued by subsidiary CapitaLand Treasury, carry a coupon of 3.15 per cent per annum, 144 basis points above the 10-year swap offer rate.

They are unrated and to be sold at 100 per cent of the principal amount, with the maturity date falling on Aug 29, 2029.

According to DBS, 54 per cent of the offering went to insurers and fund managers, 30 per cent went to banks and agencies, and private banks and corporations took up 16 per cent of the offering. By geography, 96 per cent of the offering went to Singapore investors and the rest to investors from other countries.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Proceeds from the issue will go into refinancing of existing borrowings, financing of investments and for general corporate purposes.

The joint bookrunners for the issue are DBS and UOB.

Banking & Finance

Japan's SMFG to acquire British asset manager for 20b yen

Turmoil in Hong Kong's streets and markets keeps investors worried

New Zealand dollar inches off 3-1/2 yr low after RBNZ comments

New Zealand central bank chief says pleased with current policy

Lone analyst who cut Cathay to sell says he faces huge pressure

Deutsche Bank to pay US$16m to settle SEC claims

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbiz_230819_1.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

BP_The Hour Glass_230819_2.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

BT_20190823_PGJO23_3871345.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC law firm downsizes after managing partner Jeffrey Ong's scandal

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_MAS_230842.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's July price increase the slowest in 3 years; MAS tweaks core inflation outlook

BP_Reinhart_230819_38.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Harvard economist Carmen Reinhart warns Hong Kong could trigger world recession

AK_hkp_2308.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong braces for fresh protests, Canada stops staff travel to mainland China

Aug 23, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Boustead Singapore, Baker Tech, Sakae

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly