You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
SUBSCRIBERS

CDP account holders will soon be able to access their portfolios via SingPass

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 11:16 AM
@choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

file7dis8stv31w1izixgh5j.jpg
Singapore's securities depository system has moved a step closer to being unified on the national one-step financial planning service, SGFinDex (Singapore Financial Data Exchange).
ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID

SINGAPORE'S securities depository system has moved a step closer to being unified on the national one-step financial planning service, SGFinDex (Singapore Financial Data Exchange).

From Feb 1, all Singaporeans and permanent residents with active individual and joint Central Depository (...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 12:07 PM
Government & Economy

Trump plans to live at Mar-a-Lago, employ some current aides

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump plans to fly to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida the morning of Joe Biden's inauguration,...

Jan 15, 2021 12:01 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin claws back most of losses from this week's swift plunge

[NEW YORK] Bitcoin has recovered most of the eye-popping losses registered at the start of the week, proving...

Jan 15, 2021 11:29 AM
Consumer

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

SUBSCRIBERS

DEPARTMENT store operator BHG Singapore is taking over the first two floors of the space formerly occupied by...

Jan 15, 2021 11:28 AM
Government & Economy

China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll

[SHANGHAI] China's economy grew last year at its slowest pace since transformative market reforms of the 1970s,...

Jan 15, 2021 11:08 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: iFast surges more than 5.5%, prompting SGX query

SHARES of wealth management platform iFast Corp surged S$0.24 or 5.5 per cent to S$4.59 as at 9.45am on Friday,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang, Medtecs, Sunningdale Tech, First Reit, Lian Beng

Doctor who declared Trump 'healthiest' president ever dies

Magnitude-6.2 quake hits Indonesia's West Sulawesi

Grab faces tough digital bank fight as tech rivals muscle up

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for