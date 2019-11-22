You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab in talks to buy smaller rival TD Ameritrade: report

Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 10:45 AM

nz_charles_221119.jpg
Charles Schwab Corp, the largest discount broker in the US financial world, is in talks to buy rival TD Ameritrade, CNBC reported, as profits in the industry come under pressure from a shift to zero commission.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Charles Schwab Corp, the largest discount broker in the US financial world, is in talks to buy rival TD Ameritrade, CNBC reported, as profits in the industry come under pressure from a shift to zero commission.

CNBC did not provide any financial detail on the deal, but Fox Business pegged the value at US$26 billion, citing sources. At that price, it would be a premium of roughly 18 per cent to Ameritrade's market capitalisation.

Shares of TD Ameritrade surged more than 26 per cent to US$52.54 in trading before the bell. Charles Schwab shares jumped 15 per cent to US$51.79.

Neither companies responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A deal between Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade could be seen as a response to recent disruption in the industry, where nimbler startups such as Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood are rapidly gaining market share by eliminating commissions on stock trades.

SEE ALSO

Stock brokerages have been resilient in race to zero commissions

Charles Schwab was among the first few brokerages to eliminate commissions on online trading of stocks, ETFs and options, a move that was quickly followed by rivals, including Fidelity Investments, E*Trade Financial and TD Ameritrade.

Apart from losing trading commissions, the profitability of the online brokerages has been stunted by low interest rates, which affect the money they earn off customer balances.

Schwab earned about half of its more than US$10 billion in revenue in 2018 from interest earned. That is under pressure as rates go lower amid talk of the potential for negative interest rates, making other sources of revenue more important.

"This is largely about scale," Argus Research analyst Stephen Biggar said. "I believe a merger could present substantial cost synergies."

If the deal goes through, the combined entity would control a majority of a market that has been ravaged by price wars between the biggest players.

The combined company, expected to be led by Schwab's chief executive officer Walt Bettinger, will have total assets of US$5 trillion.

Mr Bettingger had indicated last month that the company would aggressively consider strategies that would give it scale.

"I do want to be crystal clear, we are on offense at Schwab. We're not resting on our laurels... We're pushing ahead aggressively. Our efforts include an emphasis on scale and efficiency," Mr Bettinger said.

A potential deal could give Schwab an edge in the price war that has plagued the ultra-competitive industry and attract scrutiny from antitrust regulators.

The deal could also force E*Trade, the third largest discount broker, to look for possible acquisitions. Shares of E*Trade were down nearly 5 per cent following the CNBC report.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Thai bank targets US$1b spinoff among its fintech units

What is sustainable finance? That's a US$4t question for investors

Bank Indonesia keeps reverse repurchase rates steady at 5%

Worried wealthy are stashing their riches in safe deposit boxes

World Bank chief tells China it needs 'vital' reforms

Australian PM says Westpac must consider CEO's position after money-laundering scandal

BREAKING

Nov 22, 2019 10:39 AM
Garage

Silicon Valley startup incubator Y Combinator closing China unit

[CALIFORNIA] Y Combinator, a Silicon Valley incubator of startups, said on Thursday it would close YC China, a...

Nov 22, 2019 10:37 AM
Companies & Markets

Moody's downgrades MNACT outlook on uncertainty over damaged Hong Kong mall

CREDIT rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has changed its outlook on Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (...

Nov 22, 2019 10:22 AM
Garage

Thai bank targets US$1b spinoff among its fintech units

[BANGKOK] Siam Commercial Bank Pcl plans to spin off some of its fintech divisions as it tries to monetise its push...

Nov 22, 2019 10:14 AM
Stocks

Bargain hunters relish chance to buy cheap Hong Kong stocks

[HONG KONG] Even as Hong Kong stocks tumble, some investors are having a hard time turning down what they see to be...

Nov 22, 2019 10:11 AM
Stocks

China to speed up launch of rare earth futures contracts: exchange

[SHANGHAI] China will accelerate the launch of rare earth futures contracts, an official from the Shanghai Futures...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly