You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China announces tax breaks for trading of depositary receipts

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 7:04 PM

[SHANGHAI] China's finance ministry published preferential tax rules on Friday designed to support domestic floatation of overseas-listed Chinese tech firms.

The Ministry of Finance announced tax breaks for both retail and institutional investors involving future trades in China depositary receipts (CDRs), according to a statement on the ministry's website.

In June 2018, China published rules allowing foreign-listed Chinese companies to issue CDRs in China, modeled on the popular ADRs used in the United States.

But so far, no company has issued CDRs, the closest one being smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp, which in June postponed a planned listing on the domestic market though it went ahead with an initial public offering in Hong Kong as planned.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to the finance ministry, individual investors would be exempt from personal gains tax for three years on profit from trading CDRs, while they will also receive preferential tax treatment regarding dividend income during the same period.

Institutional investors will be exempt from corporate taxes on gains from both dividends and trading CDRs, according to the statement.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australia's Commonwealth Bank working on secret plan to cut 10,000 jobs: report

South-east Asian banks most used to receive funds from fraudulent transactions: SWIFT

Singapore 5th out of 6 Asean countries in growth of mobile payments use: PwC survey

No path for Trump's Federal Reserve pick Cain as four Republicans oppose

IMF, World Bank urge caution with China loans

UK business uncertainty 'through the roof': Bank of England's Carney

Editor's Choice

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_SPCAROUSELL12_3751887.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Garage

Carousell eyes Hong Kong, Philippines for revenue growth

BP_SGestate_120419_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Real estate among top gainers YTD but further rally unlikely

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 Can the Hyflux restructuring be resurrected?
4 CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam
5 Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Must Read

BP_gdp_120419_18.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Weak manufacturing drags Singapore economy to 1.3% growth in Q1, slowest since 2009

doc74vzk02xnv7a8xnx893_doc74j06td6fyt16old49si.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_120419_20.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS maintains monetary policy as expected, downgrades core inflation forecast

Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales sink 10% in February after earlier Chinese New Year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening