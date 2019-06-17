You are here

China central bank injects funds, second phase of RRR cut takes effect

Mon, Jun 17, 2019 - 11:08 AM

BP_People's Bank of China_170619_78.jpg
In open market operations, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) also injected 150 billion yuan via 14-day reverse repos to "keep liquidity level stable at end-June", the bank said in a statement on its website.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SHANGHAI] China's central bank said on Monday the second phase of a cut in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) freed about 100 billion yuan (S$19.8 billion) worth of long term funds.

The PBOC announced in May that it would implement a reduction of RRRs for some small- and medium-sized banks in three phases, as part of wider efforts to help companies weather a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.

The third phase of the RRR cut is scheduled to take effect on July 15.

REUTERS

