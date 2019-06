The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it sold 30 billion yuan (S$5.9 billion) of bills in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

A 20 billion yuan one-month tranche was priced at a coupon of 2.80 per cent, while a six-month tranche worth 10 billion yuan came in with a coupon of 2.82 per cent, the central bank said in a statement.

It was the PBOC's fourth sale of offshore yuan bonds in Hong Kong.

REUTERS