ANT GROUP FALLOUT

China clampdown on Ant Group could distract it from overseas expansion

While some feel it might affect its digital bank ambitions in Singapore and elsewhere, others say it might double down on its plans abroad
Tue, Dec 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Over the weekend, China regulators had directed Ant Group to overhaul its higher-margin lending, insurance and wealth management businesses, potentially paring it down to a payments services provider.
PHOTO: AFP

Singapore

ANT Group's latest regulatory woes in China are unlikely to derail its digital bank plans here in Singapore, but the recent clampdown on the Chinese tech giants may hurt the advancement of the digital banking ecosystem in the long run, said analysts.

With this blow, Ant...

