You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China disposes of 2t yuan of bad loans in 2019: regulator

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 - 12:01 PM

[SHANGHAI] China disposed of around 2 trillion yuan (S$389.2 billion) in non-performing loans over the whole of last year amid a national campaign to restrict high-risk lending, the country's banking regulator said during a weekend meeting.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a notice published late on Saturday that the total assets of the country's shadow banking sector had fallen by 16 trillion yuan over the past three years.

It said it would continue to "dismantle" the shadow banking sector in 2020 and step up punishments for those that violate regulations.

The CBIRC has been trying to tackle growing financial risks in China, with dozens of small lenders under pressure as a result of economic slowdown.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, the notice said loans to the real economy had continued to increase, reaching 17 trillion yuan in 2019, up nearly 7 per cent compared to the previous year.

SEE ALSO

China's Xiaomi launches online lending service in India

The regulator also promised to make more loans available to support the struggling pig farming sector this year, and would also introduce more green finance products for projects that support the protection of the environment.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Singapore's Golden Equator expands to Brunei

Goldman plans to double China headcount to 600 in five years: source

Money FM podcast: Difficult for digibanks to be profitable

UOB digital bank eyes S$10b Asean millennial market

Singapura Finance, fintech MatchMove believed to have teamed up for digibank bid

HK's first digital bank ZA offers 6% introductory rate that dwarfs HSBC's

BREAKING

Jan 13, 2020 11:40 AM
Garage

Grab, Chubb launch travel insurance product on Grab's app

GRAB has collaborated with insurer Chubb to launch a travel insurance product for Grab's Singapore customers, both...

Jan 13, 2020 11:29 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore's Golden Equator expands to Brunei

FINANCE, consultancy and fund management company Golden Equator Group on Monday announced its foray into Brunei,...

Jan 13, 2020 11:25 AM
Government & Economy

Australian 'megablaze' brought under control

[SYDNEY] Exhausted firefighters said they had finally brought Australia's largest "megablaze" under control on...

Jan 13, 2020 11:21 AM
Government & Economy

Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, lava

[TALISAY CITY, Philippines] Lava and broad columns of ash illuminated by lightning shot from an erupting volcano...

Jan 13, 2020 11:19 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mixed as focus moves to China-US pact

[HONG KONG] Asian markets were mixed on Monday as investor attention turned from the Middle East to the global...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly