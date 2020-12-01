You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China funding squeeze at small banks is warning sign for market

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 1:05 PM

[HONG KONG] Some of China's smaller banks are finding it increasingly difficult to borrow from one another, another sign that rising corporate defaults are starting to infect the financial system.

The cost of one-year interbank debt - a lifeline for small and medium lenders - was at 3.34 per cent on Monday, or about twice what it was in April. The yield is now 39 basis points higher than the rate offered by the People's Bank of China(PBOC) on its medium-term loans, the widest gap since July 2018.

China's smaller lenders rely on cash from other banks because they don't have direct access to liquidity offered by the central bank. A series of high-profile credit defaults have recently made China's larger lenders more cautious in handing out funds. Brokerages and insurers are also grappling with a volatile market for short-term borrowing.

It all means that even though the PBOC injected US$30 billion into the financial system on Monday - after adding short-term cash every day last week - those funds aren't trickling down to some of the most vulnerable parts of China's financial system.

Another concern is that the PBOC may soon pull back on the emergency stimulus measures it deployed to support the economy during the virus pandemic. Recent economic data seems to endorse such a move, with an official gauge of factory activity climbing faster than expected in November. PBOC vice-governor Liu Guoqiang said last month that tapering easing policies "is a matter of time and it is also necessary".

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

China's borrowing costs will likely remain elevated, keeping government yields and the cost on interbank debt high in the near term, according to Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Bank in Hong Kong.

"More defaults could happen next year due to the ongoing policy tightening and the growth deceleration later," he said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Global banks reverse back-to-office push in Hong Kong

Nomura to introduce permanent flexible work for Japan employees

Singapore firms keen to expand international trade amid pessimistic outlook: survey

Powell: 'Challenging' months until vaccine clears production, distribution hurdles

Bitcoin surges to all-time record as 2020 rally powers on

Secure ecosystem is key in FAST payment access for non-bank e-wallet players

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 02:27 PM
Consumer

Samsung may discontinue high-end Galaxy Note smartphones: sources

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics may discontinue its premium Galaxy Note phone next year, sources with knowledge of the...

Dec 1, 2020 02:16 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on vaccine hopes, China data

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday after US drug maker Moderna said it filed for US and European approval of...

Dec 1, 2020 02:14 PM
Transport

LG Chem to double China battery capacity to meet Tesla demand: sources

[SEOUL] South Korea's LG Chem plans to more than double production capacity of battery cells it makes in China for...

Dec 1, 2020 02:03 PM
Energy & Commodities

Dirty fuel demand jumps with more pollution kits on ships

[SINGAPORE] An increase in vessels being fitted with pollution-reducing kits and unusually strong demand for...

Dec 1, 2020 02:02 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares jump 1% as central bank holds rates on housing market boom

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended a three-session losing streak to finish higher on Tuesday as the central bank...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Keppel, Top Glove, Yangzijiang, Singapore Paincare

Bitcoin surges to all-time record as 2020 rally powers on

Grounded pilots out of practice spark airline safety fears

CapitaLand sells three malls, office building for S$448.7m; enters Japan logistics sector

Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.1%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for