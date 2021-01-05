You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China makes ratings firm pay for corporate fraud for the first time

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

A CHINESE court ruled that a local ratings firm should help compensate some creditors for a construction firm's 1.4 billion yuan (S$285.3 million) bond defaults three years ago, a first in the country as Beijing raises pressure on agencies to improve their due diligence.

Dagong Global Credit Rating is responsible for repaying up to 10 per cent of at least 494 million yuan of combined debt claims to more than 400 individual bondholders of Wuyang Construction Group, according to a ruling by Hangzhou Intermediate People's Court dated Thursday and seen by Bloomberg News.

Wuyang Construction's legal representative and actual controller Chen Zhizhang, underwriter Tebon Securities, as well as an accounting company and a legal firm are also collectively responsible, the court said, citing their failures to conduct due diligence properly.

Beijing has tightened oversight of the country's bond market following a surge of defaults since November, imposing short-term bans on new business on two other rating agencies and launching probes into several banks, accounting firms and a large brokerage for alleged irregularities related to bond sales.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Hangzhou court's ruling also sets the precedent for bond underwriters, accounting and law firms to be financially responsible for bondholders' losses, potentially offering a new roadmap for handling such cases in the future.

"This verdict should be the first of its kind in China. It substantially raises the cost of fraudulence and inadequate due diligence in the bond market," said Yang Hao, a fixed income analyst at Nanjing Securities Co. "Financial intermediaries will become more prudent in the future and investors may also actively explore this approach to seeking compensation."

Wuyang Construction defaulted on two onshore bonds totalling nearly 1.4 billion yuan in 2017 and was later alleged by China's securities regulator of falsifying financial documents to win regulatory approval to sell bonds.

In November 2019, the securities regulator fined Tebon Securities for violating rules when it was an underwriter in Wuyang Construction's 2015 bond sale.

The verdict came after China's interbank bond market watchdog last month imposed a three-month ban on new debt grading business for both China Chengxin International Credit Rating, in which Moody's Investors Service holds a 30 per cent stake, and Golden Credit Rating International due to irregularities such as insufficient risk analysis and improper rating models. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Singapore banks to benefit from pickup in credit growth this year: CGS-CIMB

Hedge funds optimistic about speedy recovery in 2021

Bitcoin holds near record, Ether surges amid crypto rally

Danske Bank becomes Nordic ESG debt leader after US$4.3b in deals

Insurer Centene to buy Magellan in US$2.2b mental health push

Natixis to sell H2O stake to investment firm's management

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 12:32 AM
Transport

Singapore-Johor RTS Link project progressing well, says Ong Ye Kung

[SINGAPORE] The cross-border rail line between Singapore and Johor is progressing well, said Transport Minister Ong...

Jan 5, 2021 12:05 AM
Real Estate

Construction spending increases strongly in November

[WASHINGTON] US construction spending rose solidly in November, boosted by a robust housing market amid historically...

Jan 4, 2021 11:59 PM
Consumer

Applied Materials lifts bid for Kokusai to US$3.5b

[WASHINGTON] Applied Materials, one of the largest makers of machines used to manufacture semiconductors, said it...

Jan 4, 2021 11:29 PM
Government & Economy

Iran resumes 20% enrichment at Fordow amid growing tensions with US

[DUBAI] Iran has resumed 20 per cent uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility, the government said on...

Jan 4, 2021 11:22 PM
Transport

South Korean-flagged tanker seized by Iran, media reports

[LONDON] Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in Gulf waters, Iranian media said...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bitcoin slumps 14% after weekend surge

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Top Glove commits to 20% special dividend on 'good profit performance'

OCBC makes fourth round of rate revisions on 360 account

Teledyne to buy sensor maker Flir Systems for US$7.36b

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for