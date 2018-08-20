You are here

China, Malaysia sign MOU on bilateral currency swap agreement

Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 11:31 AM

[BEIJING] China and Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding on a bilateral currency swap agreement on Monday, as part of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's visit to China.

