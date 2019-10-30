You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China police detain woman for spreading rumours on rural bank's bankruptcy

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 1:16 PM

[BEIJING] Police in China's central Henan province said on Wednesday that they had detained a woman for spreading "false information" about a rural bank's imminent bankruptcy, renewing concerns about the health of the country's smaller lenders.

The woman, 29, will be detained for five days for falsifying facts to disrupt public order, police in Yichuan county said in a post on their official WeChat account.

The police did not identify the bank.

Yichuan Rural Commercial Bank, which has 33 branches in the county, said in a notice on its WeChat account on Tuesday that its branches had a high volume of over-the-counter requests and urged people not to "believe in rumours and take out deposits blindly".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Repeated calls to Yichuan bank and its branches went unanswered on Wednesday.

SEE ALSO

China considers new rules for smaller banks to limit risk: report

In its notice, the bank did not specify the nature of its customers' requests, but assured that it had sufficient assets, good business operation and management, and that the interest of all depositors was protected by law.

Earlier this year, a rare government seizure of then little-known Baoshang Bank and the following state rescues of Jinzhou Bank and Hengfeng Bank revived concerns about the true health of hundreds of small lenders as China's economic growth slowed to a near 30-year low.

Set up in February 2009, Yichuan bank has 116 shareholders and is controlled by businesswoman Kang Fengli, who holds a 10.86 per cent stake, according to the data from the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System.

By end-June, the total assets of Yichuan stood at 62.65 billion yuan (S$12.1 billion), and its tier-1 capital ratio was at 9.18 per cent, according to its first-half earnings report.

The bank's bad-loan ratio was at 2.95 per cent at end-2018, higher than the industry average of around 2 per cent, according to a credit report of China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co (CCXI).

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered Q3 profit rises 16%, beating forecasts

Australian dollar supported as odds lengthen on near-term rate cut

Federal Reserve faces balancing act in delivering rate cut

UK banks urge government to ease tax burden as Brexit beckons

Sterling holds the line as FX markets try to price UK election risks

Zimbabwe to boost cash supply with new notes

BREAKING

Oct 30, 2019 01:13 PM
Government & Economy

WeWork is in early stages of forming electronic-gaming arm: sources

[NEW YORK] We Co, the beleaguered parent of WeWork, has been quietly building an electronic-gaming business.

Oct 30, 2019 01:04 PM
Life & Culture

Drug overdoses driving down US life expectancy: health officials

[WASHINGTON] Drug overdoses have driven the first significant reduction in US life expectancy since the AIDS...

Oct 30, 2019 01:01 PM
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered Q3 profit rises 16%, beating forecasts

[HONG KONG] Standard Chartered reported third quarter profit rose a better-than-expected 16 per cent on Wednesday,...

Oct 30, 2019 12:30 PM
Real Estate

Los Angeles' US$1b trophy tower halted as China pulls back cash

[LOS ANGELES] It's meant to be one of the crown jewels of downtown Los Angeles' urban renaissance but now it's in...

Oct 30, 2019 12:27 PM
Consumer

Australia's Woolworths admits underpaying staff up to A$300m

[SYDNEY] Australian retail giant Woolworths on Wednesday admitted underpaying workers up to A$300 million (S$280.4...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly