You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant Group's IPO: report

Sat, Nov 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201114_XJP14_4326795.jpg
President Xi ordered Chinese regulators to investigate and effectively shut down Ant's stock market flotation, the report said.
PHOTO: AFP

Beijing

CHINA'S President Xi Jinping personally decided to pull the plug on Ant Group's US$37 billion initial public offering (IPO), the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing Chinese officials with the knowledge of the matter.

The decision to stop what would have been the world's largest-ever IPO, came days after the fintech giant's billionaire founder Jack Ma launched a public attack on the country's financial watchdogs and banks.

President Xi ordered Chinese regulators to investigate and effectively shut down Ant's stock market flotation, the report said.

Ant Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Information Office of the State Council, China's Cabinet, could not be reached immediately for comment.

Mr Ma had told a summit in Shanghai on Oct 24 that the regulatory system was stifling innovation and must be reformed to fuel growth.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported the speech set off a chain of events that torpedoed the listing of Ant.

Soon after Mr Ma's scathing speech, state regulators started compiling reports including one on how Ant had used digital financial products like Huabei, a virtual credit card service, to encourage poor and young people to build up debt.

The general office of the State Council compiled a report on public sentiment about Mr Ma's speech and submitted it to senior leaders including President Xi, Reuters had reported. REUTERS

READ MORE: Traders are betting on Tencent over Alibaba as stocks swing

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 14, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Lower investment income, weaker hospitality drag down OUE's Q3 revenue

PROPERTY developer OUE on Friday posted a 52.5 per cent drop in third-quarter revenue to S$134.2 million, due to...

Nov 14, 2020 12:14 AM
Companies & Markets

Centurion's Q3 revenue falls 11% on lower portfolio occupancy

DORMITORY developer-operator Centurion Corp on Friday posted an 11 per cent drop in third-quarter revenue to S$29.4...

Nov 13, 2020 11:13 PM
Government & Economy

Core US producer prices rose less than forecast in October

[NEW YORK] A key measure of prices paid to US producers decelerated in October, consistent with a pandemic that...

Nov 13, 2020 11:08 PM
Government & Economy

Trump law firm withdraws from Pennsylvania election case

[WASHINGTON] One of the law firms representing the Trump campaign in a Pennsylvania election suit gave notice that...

Nov 13, 2020 10:57 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher as Cisco, Disney jump after results

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as Disney and Cisco jumped after reporting upbeat...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporean Liang Ting Wee named Total Oil Asia Pacific chief, country chair

China President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant Group's IPO: report

Double, double oil and trouble as layoff axe falls on Jurong Island

UOB staff to get to work from home two days a week

Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, ComfortDelGro, Golden Agri, OUE C-Reit, Metro, UMS

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for