You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
VIRUS OUTBREAK

China slashes reverse repurchase rate to counter virus impact

Cut to 2.2% from 2.4% is largest in 5 years; central bank starts 50b yuan reverse repo operation
Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200331_KELCHRATE31_4074499.jpg
ANZ Research economists Xing Zhaopeng and Raymond Yeung said in a note that the PBOC's rate cut "is intended to lower Chinese corporates' funding costs".
PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing

CHINA'S central bank on Monday cut an interest rate on loans to banks by the largest margin in five years and injected 50 billion yuan (S$10.1 billion) into the financial system to help the world's second-largest economy weather the coronavirus impact.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it launched a 50-billion-yuan reverse repurchase operation on Monday and lowered the seven-day reverse repurchase rate from 2.40 per cent to 2.20 per cent.

It was the "largest cut since 2015 and takes the seven-day reverse repo rate to its lowest on record", said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

"By offering funds at a lower rate, the PBOC will be able to keep market interbank rates low even as the liquidity from the RRR (reserve requirement ratio) cuts is absorbed by the banking system," he said, referring to an earlier lowering of the amount of cash lenders must keep in reserve.

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Will Resilience stimulate the Singapore economy?

The deadly pathogen has claimed almost 40,000 lives worldwide, hitting businesses and consumers, and its global spread has dampened hope of a quick recovery in export-dependent China, where the pandemic first erupted in December.

The latest move comes as governments and central banks around the world ease monetary policy and unveil titanic stimulus measures worth around US$5 trillion to counter the economic impact of the pandemic, which forecasters warn will cause a deep recession.

The Communist Party's decision-making politburo also called last Friday for stronger counter-cyclical policy measures and a step-up in stimulus.

The politburo said where appropriate, the fiscal deficit ratio should be raised, special treasury bonds should be issued, and that there should be an increased quota of local government special bond issuance, China's official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Effective loan rates should also be guided down, "maintaining reasonable and sufficient liquidity", officials added.

Monday's move appears to have had little impact on market sentiment, with Shanghai's key stock index about one per cent lower in the afternoon.

As Covid-19 ravages the global economy, analysts have cut growth forecasts for China, which was the first to see the effects from containment measures aimed at halting its spread.

S&P Global Ratings said its revised economic growth estimate for China in 2020 is now almost half its pre-outbreak growth assumption of 5.7 per cent.

ANZ Research economists Xing Zhaopeng and Raymond Yeung said in a note that the PBOC's rate cut "is intended to lower Chinese corporates' funding costs".

They expect it will be followed by cuts in the medium term lending facility rates and loan prime rate. AFP

Banking & Finance

DBS takes fast lane to used-car loans, doubling its market share

Digibank contender MatchMove takes stake in e-commerce enabler Shopmatic

StanChart commits US$1b to finance firms making in-demand items

Japan to boost govt bond issuance to fund stimulus: sources

China's big banks flag asset quality pressure due to virus

Saudi Arabia tells banks to support businesses to avoid job cuts

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 12:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi Aramco weighs pipeline stake sale to raise cash

[RIYADH] Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil producer, is weighing the sale of a stake in its pipeline unit to...

Mar 31, 2020 12:19 AM
Life & Culture

A Paris mortuary overwhelmed by coronavirus victims

[PARIS] In normal times, this mortuary in a northwestern corner of Paris receives two or three corpses per day. But...

Mar 30, 2020 11:53 PM
Consumer

J&J, US government plan 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine

[WASHINGTON] Johnson & Johnson said on Monday that it and the US government will invest US$1 billion to create...

Mar 30, 2020 11:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi to raise oil exports to record levels as price war rages

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia said on Monday it will raise its oil exports to a record 10.6 million barrels per day starting...

Mar 30, 2020 10:58 PM
Life & Culture

Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during coronavirus shutdown

[AMSTERDAM] Thieves stole a painting by Vincent van Gogh overnight from the Singer Laren Museum in the Netherlands,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.