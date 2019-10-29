You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China state paper urges calm after blockchain stocks, bitcoin soar

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 4:50 PM

WH_bitcoin_241090.jpg
Chinese state media urged investors to remain rational and not take Beijing's support for blockchain as a boost for virtual currencies, after comments by Chinese President Xi Jinping drove up shares in blockchain-related firms and the price of bitcoin.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] Chinese state media urged investors to remain rational and not take Beijing's support for blockchain as a boost for virtual currencies, after comments by Chinese President Xi Jinping drove up shares in blockchain-related firms and the price of bitcoin.

Mr Xi said last week that China should accelerate the development of blockchain technology, a digital ledger that forms the backbone of many cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. His remarks sparked a rush into the shares of firms engaged in, or believed to be engaged in blockchain or digital currency-related businesses.

"Blockchain's future is here but we must remain rational," the People's Daily newspaper, which is published by China's ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary late on Monday.

"The rise of blockchain technology was accompanied by that of cryptocurrencies, but innovation in blockchain technology does not mean we should speculate in virtual currencies," it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Traders from three Chinese brokerages also told Reuters that they received a notice from the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday which said, "for any blockchain-related (topics), we ask listed companies to make statements based on facts and not make any exaggerated claims or create vicious hype".

SEE ALSO

China's bid for commodity price clout extends to natural gas

The Shanghai Stock Exchange did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The government cracked down on the country's cryptocurrency industry in 2017 with regulators banning the practice of creating and selling virtual currencies or tokens and shutting local cryptocurrency trading exchanges, saying they were facilitating illegal fundraising and pyramid schemes.

Chinese officials, however, said at the time that research into blockchain technology was still encouraged although Mr Xi's comments were the first time Beijing had publicly thrown such support behind the sector.

Beijing is also creating its own central bank-issued digital currency to cut the costs of circulating paper money and boost policymakers' control of money supply.

 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Bank Indonesia chief sees low-rate environment lasting a long time

China's state media warns on blockchain frenzy that President Xi started

Temasek’s ABC World Asia closes inaugural fund at S$385m

Hong Kong bank profits seen falling 67% in JPMorgan's worst case

World's most expensive bank limits staff drinking water to cut costs

Hedge funds fight for Asia talent by boosting bonuses, training

BREAKING

Oct 29, 2019 04:55 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea rejects offer for talks over tourism site

[SEOUL] North Korea has rejected a South Korean offer to hold talks about the future of joint tourism facilities...

Oct 29, 2019 04:41 PM
Life & Culture

Fibre in fruits and grains protects against diverticulitis

[NEW YORK] About a decade ago, Michael Valenti of Woodstock, New York, suddenly developed severe pain in the lower...

Oct 29, 2019 04:30 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong stocks end lower

[HONG KONG] Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell Tuesday with technology firms hit by profit taking after the...

Oct 29, 2019 04:25 PM
Stocks

European stock markets dip at open

[LONDON] European stock markets eased at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index...

Oct 29, 2019 04:17 PM
Life & Culture

Sotheby’s switches CEOs two weeks before auction season

[NEW YORK] New bosses generally bring in their own people. Nevertheless, the art world was surprised to learn on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly