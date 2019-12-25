You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China to improve mechanism to deal with bond defaults as delinquencies rise

Wed, Dec 25, 2019 - 9:34 AM

rk_PBOC_251219.jpg
China's central bank, securities watchdog and the state planning commission will soon publish rules that will regulate the disposal of corporate bond defaults, the newspaper said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China will improve the mechanism to deal with bond defaults, as the number of corporate delinquencies rise, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.

China's central bank, securities watchdog and the state planning commission will soon publish rules that will regulate the disposal of corporate bond defaults, the newspaper said.

Authorities will also publish guidelines for trustee business and creditor meetings, according to the report.

In 2020, China will step up monitoring credit risks, stabilise market expectations, and crack down on the practice of dodging repayment obligations, the newspaper reported, citing Zou Lan, a senior official of the People's Bank of China.

Default rate among China's private issuers of bonds have climbed to a record high of 4.9 per cent during the first 11 months of the year, and could face similar pressure in 2020, according to rating agency Fitch. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Asia's richest tycoon adds US$18b to his wealth in 2019

Japan regulators signal caution over CLO market's expansion

Japanese government bond prices end mixed

China plans 'aircraft carrier-sized' investment banks

Japan's appetite for collateralised loan obligations prompts regulator's warning on risk

Aussie dollar near 4.5-month peak on positive risk sentiment, British pound wobbly

BREAKING

Dec 25, 2019 09:33 AM
Consumer

Heads of 3 Japan Post firms to resign over improper policy sales: media

[TOKYO] The heads of Japan Post Holdings and affiliates Japan Post Insurance and Japan Post will resign this week...

Dec 25, 2019 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open slightly lower in muted trading

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened marginally lower on Wednesday in the absence of foreign investors for the Christmas...

Dec 25, 2019 08:11 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets closed for public holiday on Wednesday

[HONG KONG] Financial markets in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines,...

Dec 25, 2019 08:02 AM
Government & Economy

Bloomberg's White House campaign used prison labour: report

[WASHINGTON] Billionaire US presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg used prison labour to make calls for his campaign...

Dec 25, 2019 08:00 AM
Government & Economy

Tanzania court charges rights activist with money laundering

[DAR ES SALAAM] A Tanzanian court charged rights activist Tito Magoti with money laundering and other offences after...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly