China will maintain prudent monetary policy amid coronavirus situation
[BEIJING] China will maintain its prudent monetary policy, vice-governor of the central bank said on Saturday, at a time the economy has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak.
Fan Yifei, vice-governor at the People's Bank of China, told a press briefing that consumer prices were unlikely to rise sharply.
He added that non-performing loan ratio remained relatively low in China and he saw space to deal with bad loan problems.
REUTERS