You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China will maintain prudent monetary policy amid coronavirus situation

Sat, Feb 15, 2020 - 12:37 PM

[BEIJING] China will maintain its prudent monetary policy, vice-governor of the central bank said on Saturday, at a time the economy has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak.

Fan Yifei, vice-governor at the People's Bank of China, told a press briefing that consumer prices were unlikely to rise sharply.

He added that non-performing loan ratio remained relatively low in China and he saw space to deal with bad loan problems.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Buffett's Berkshire cuts Wells Fargo and Goldman stakes after Kroger and Biogen investment

Citigroup chief's 2019 compensation unchanged at S$24m

Royal Bank of Scotland to rebrand bank as NatWest

Banks' relief measures for Covid-19 in line with corporate debt restructuring guidelines: MAS

JGBs steady to slightly weaker on supply concerns

JPMorgan sets July deadline for fintechs to sign new data access deals: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 15, 2020 12:23 PM
Government & Economy

WHO says not advising on whether to hold Tokyo Olympics

[GENEVA] The World Health Organisation on Friday said it was not advising on whether or not to go ahead with the...

Feb 15, 2020 12:02 PM
Banking & Finance

Buffett's Berkshire cuts Wells Fargo and Goldman stakes after Kroger and Biogen investment

[NEW YORK] Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday said it has taken a US$549.1 million stake in Kroger Co...

Feb 15, 2020 11:09 AM
Government & Economy

US official reveals details of Taliban deal

[MUNICH] A US-Taliban deal for a seven-day reduction violence in Afghanistan will apply across the country, a senior...

Feb 15, 2020 11:01 AM
Transport

American, United push back 737 MAX return amid new approval delays

[CHICAGO] American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc are pushing back the return of Boeing 737 MAX...

Feb 15, 2020 10:24 AM
Government & Economy

IMF chief says virus may warrant coordinated economic action

[BERLIN] The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said global central banks and governments may need to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly