You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's banking system under stress as economy slows

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg

BT_20200626_PUDONG_4156406.jpg
China’s GDP fell by 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 and growth is expected to crawl back to just above zero for the full-year.
PHOTO: AFP

Beijing

CHINA'S banking system is at the forefront of the country's recovery plan which could weaken the banks, already hampered by years of inefficient lending and slower economic growth.

The government has explicitly asked banks to let go of some 1.5 trillion yuan (S$295 billion...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

MAS proposes guidelines to manage environmental risk

Wirecard files for insolvency after US$2b goes missing, CEO's arrest

US-dollar bonds winning larger share of Singapore's debt financing pie

Great Eastern to pump US$70m into fintech Axiata Digital's expansion plans

Contactless payment options on the rise amid Covid-19 outbreak

Association of Banks in Singapore postpones its annual dinner

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 26, 2020 12:34 AM
Technology

Google says it will pay publishers for news content

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google will pay partnered media publishers in three countries and offer some users free access to...

Jun 26, 2020 12:22 AM
Banking & Finance

Rainy day hastens sovereign wealth funds' refocus to home

[LONDON] Famed for snapping up glitzy real estate and stakes in troubled international banks during the global...

Jun 26, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

EU is 'very concerned' by delayed WTO decision on tariffs against US

[BRUSSELS] A delay to a decision on whether the European Union can impose tariffs against the United States over...

Jun 26, 2020 12:01 AM
Consumer

Unilever's 'Fair & Lovely' to get makeover after backlash

[MUMBAI] Unilever will drop the word "fair" from its "Fair & Lovely" skin lightening products, it said on...

Jun 25, 2020 11:54 PM
Government & Economy

Global trade plunged by record during peak of virus lockdowns

[AMSTERDAM] Global trade suffered a record plunge at the peak of the lockdowns to contain the coronavirus, dropping...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.