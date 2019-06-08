You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's Wanda Sports files for US IPO partly to pay down loan

Sat, Jun 08, 2019 - 9:21 AM

nwy_Wanda_080619_38.jpg
Wanda Sports Group Co, a unit under Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin's conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co, filed to go public in the US with a goal of raising funds to pay down debt.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Wanda Sports Group Co, a unit under Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin's conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co, filed to go public in the US with a goal of raising funds to pay down debt.

The Beijing-based company, which has had partnerships with FIFA and the Chinese Basketball Association, owns sports properties and generates revenue from events, sponsorship and media pacts. In its filing Friday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, it listed the size of its IPO as US$500 million, likely a placeholder amount that's subject to change.

Wanda Sports had 2018 revenue of US$1.29 billion, up about 15 per cent from a year ago, the company said in the filing. Its profit for the year was US$62 million, a 31 per cent drop from the previous year. Dalian Wanda will continue to retain a majority of total voting power after the offering because of its dual-class share structure, according to the filing.

Wanda Sports is required under a covenant to use some of the IPO proceeds to repay an 11.5 per cent loan related to the group's restructuring, with the rest to fund investments and for general corporate use, it said in the filing. In 2015, Wanda acquired sports marketing firm Infront and World Endurance Holdings Inc, according to the filing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In April, Dalian Wanda said it plans to invest 2 billion yuan (S$392.9 million) to build soccer fields and training centres in China. More than a year ago, amid part of a wave of asset disposals, Wanda agreed to sell its stake in the Spanish soccer club Atletico as the Chinese government curbed what it called "irrational investments" resulting in capital outflows. The group also scaled back its stake in cinema operator AMC Entertainment holdings Inc.

The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Citigroup Inc. Wanda Sports is applying to list American depositary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol WSG.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20190608_CDL7A_3803541.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

BT_20190608_DPM_3803483.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration needed for sustainable development: DPM Heng

BT_20190608_KTOFFBEAT8_3803484.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Offbeat
Life & Culture

My iPhone guessed I was pregnant

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge
3 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
4 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
5 GIC's ex-chief economist to join Grab

Must Read

BT_20190608_LATESTPG1COVER_3803083.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Brunch

Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market

BT_20190608_CDL7A_3803541.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

BT_20190608_SCOTT_3803416.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Amid trade war, countries must continue to diversify relationships: Australia PM

BT_20190608_DPM_3803483.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration needed for sustainable development: DPM Heng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening