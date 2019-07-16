You are here

China's yuan internationalisation should be market-driven, will take time-regulator

Tue, Jul 16, 2019

China's policy of internationalising the use of its yuan currency should be market-driven and cannot be accomplished overnight, the head of its foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday.
China will continue to encourage cross-border use of the yuan in trade and investment and will make it easier for foreign investors to use yuan to invest in China's bond and stock markets, Pan Gongsheng said in an article posted on the Wechat account of a central bank publication.

China also will further develop financial products in offshore yuan markets and provide necessary liquidity support, Mr Pan added.

