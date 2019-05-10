You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's yuan, stocks near lowest in months as tariff hour looms

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 9:35 AM

BP_yuan_100519_50.jpg
China's yuan traded near its weakest level since January as traders braced for additional US tariffs that may take effect within hours.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] China's yuan traded near its weakest level since January as traders braced for additional US tariffs that may take effect within hours.

The currency climbed as much as 0.12 per cent in offshore trading, following a four-day slide that was its biggest since August. The yuan has already busted through its 200-day-moving average this week, en route to the 6.9 per US dollar level that it hasn't touched all year.

The Shanghai Composite Index is on course for its worst week in almost seven months, losing 7.4 per cent through Thursday.

Traders are preparing for the possibility that the Trump administration will raise duties on US$200 billion of Chinese goods on Friday to 25 per cent from 10 per cent. They were caught off guard by the US president's threats earlier in the week, rushing to protect against further losses in the yuan after the currency suddenly sank the most in more than three years. Overseas investors have been fleeing China stocks at a record pace.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

All eyes will be on where the central bank decides to fix the currency. At stake is whether policy makers allow it to weaken, or whether the People's Bank of China opts for a stronger-than-expected fixing to signal support for the yuan.

Pressure on the yuan came from the country's banks on Thursday, according to traders, who said their proprietary desks were the most active sellers.

Delegations from the US and China are in Washington for the latest round of talks. The US tariff hike would kick in at noon Beijing time.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BP_Genting Singapore_100519_10.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost
5 COEs end mixed in latest bidding exercise

Must Read

BP_OCBC _100519_39.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC beats estimates with 11% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.23b

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

May 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Oxley, Genting, Ascendas Hospitality Trust, OUE C-Reit, Maxi-Cash

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening