You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's yuan surges most since January; rebounds from 2017 low

Gap between offshore 12-month forwards and spot rate spikes the most in more than two years
Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180817_ATYUAN17_3534426.jpg
The yuan was the strongest currency in Asia on Thursday although over the past three months, it has weakened about 7.8 per cent against the US dollar.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Hong Kong

CHINA'S yuan jumped the most in more than six months on optimism that trade relations with the US may thaw, with analysts also pointing to a rumour that authorities are seeking to limit onshore banks from lending to offshore counterparts. Stocks pared early losses.

The yuan surged as much as 0.79 per cent before paring its gain to 0.32 per cent as at 3.58 pm Beijing time. It was at 6.9120 per US dollar after sinking on Wednesday to the weakest level since January 2017.

The offshore-traded currency strengthened even more as it rebounded from a six-day loss. The gap between offshore 12-month forwards and the spot rate spiked the most in more than two years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) restricted commercial banks from using some interbank accounts to deposit or lend yuan offshore through free trade zone channels, Reuters reported.

"Two reasons are supporting the yuan today: the restart of China-US trade talks, and the widespread market rumour that some banks at Shanghai free-trade zone are not allowed to lend the yuan to offshore banks," a move that could squeeze liquidity, said Gao Qi, Singapore-based foreign exchange strategist at Scotiabank.

"The yuan may stabilise at the current level or even strengthen in the near term, as sentiment improves on the trade front. Its fate in the longer-term hinges on the trade talks and Turkey."

China will dispatch Vice-Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen to the US for low-level trade talks in late August, the first official exchanges since earlier negotiations broke down two months ago.

Equities in Hong Kong and mainland China were volatile, as the trade news was offset by a decline in Tencent Holdings Ltd after the Chinese technology company reported its first drop in profit in at least a decade. The stock clawed back a little ground in the afternoon, paring its loss to 3.9 per cent from as much as 5.1 per cent.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.7 per cent before bouncing back with a 0.3 per cent gain. It then slid again and was last down 0.9 per cent. The CSI 300 Index closed down 0.5 per cent after swinging from a loss of 1.8 per cent to a gain of 0.7 per cent.

"Some funds might be buying the dips after stocks dropped below key levels earlier, though I doubt any rebound amid a downturn would be strong enough to sustain," said Linus Yip, a Hong Kong-based strategist at First Shanghai Securities Ltd.

"Investors will likely remain cautious despite the latest sign that China and the US will return to the negotiation table. There have been some twists and turns before, and people expect more down the road on the trade issue."

The yuan was the strongest currency in Asia on Thursday. Over the past three months, though, it has weakened about 7.8 per cent against the US dollar as the PBOC eased monetary policy to support a slowing economy, and trade friction with the US worsened. Policymakers have made it more expensive to short the yuan, and urged banks to avoid "herd behaviour" in the currency market.

"Relief on China-US trade tensions cooled down expectations for further declines in the yuan toward 7 per dollar, and prompted some investors to trim their short yuan positions," said Ken Cheung, a senior currency strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd.

"We maintain our view that policymakers will not let the yuan break 7 this year. The central bank will step up actions to stabilise sentiment if necessary."

In Hong Kong, meanwhile, the city's monetary authority again stepped in to buy up the local currency to defend its peg to the greenback. The de facto central bank bought HK$14.6 billion (S$2.6 billion) of local dollars on Wednesday, taking its spending on intervention this week to HK$16.8 billion.

Prior to this week's moves, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority had not stepped in since May. The currency was at 7.8495 per US dollar.

Tommy Xie, economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore said: "The news that the Chinese vice-commerce minister is visiting the US gives investors some hope for positive developments in China-US trade relations, which helps to boost sentiment on the yuan in the near term."

Francis Lun, Hong Kong-based chief executive officer of Geo Securities Ltd said: "Markets were oversold, and people started bottom fishing."

"In China, if you look objectively all the factors are negative - the economy is very clearly slowing down. It's a big reversal the people need to get used to."

Said Daniel So, CMB International Securities Ltd strategist in Hong Kong: "Retail investors are coming in to buy up the market - you can tell from the smaller transactions. The rally may not be sustainable because the big funds may still be trying to sell.

"Tencent's disappointing results is the major reason dragging the markets down today. Results are still the focus of the market now." BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank traders reap US $35m profit on Turkey turmoil

Sterling edges off 14-month lows but Brexit checks gains

British public don't trust banks 10 years after crisis, survey finds

Turkey must commit to policies to promote stability amid market volatility: IMF

US dollar holds near 13-month peak as emerging market peers wobble

Qatar to aid Turkey, lira rallies, US rejects lifting tariffs

Editor's Choice

BT_20180816_ANGIPO16_3533376.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

Rush to beat cooling measures sends developers' sales to 16-month high

BT_20180816_YCTHAI16JPLF_3533457.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev to ramp up Vietnam operations

Most Read

1 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
2 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
3 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Sengkang Central
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand-CDL tie-up clinches Sengkang Central site for S$777.78m

nz-kei-150818.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies

Aug 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 16, 2018
Startups

Grab, Ping An form JV to deliver online healthcare services in South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening