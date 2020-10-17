You are here

Chinese banking regulator fines China Construction Bank $1m for violations

Sat, Oct 17, 2020 - 12:11 PM

The Chinese banking regulator said on Saturday it had fined a branch of the China Construction Bank (CCB) , the country's second-largest lender by assets, 7.3 million yuan (S$1.5 million) for rule violations.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The southern Shenzhen branch of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement it had also confiscated over one million yuan of ill-gotten gains.

Among other things, the Shenzhen branch of CCB had hidden risks, used loans for purposes than otherwise stated and money allocated for small- and medium-sized enterprise loans were used for other purposes, it said.

Four fines were handed down to individuals in the Shenzhen branch, who were found to have breached rules in connection with real estate loans and bills, it said.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for