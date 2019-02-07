You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Chinese contractor for Australia's AMP charged with stealing customer data

Thu, Feb 07, 2019 - 8:57 AM

[SYDNEY] A Chinese contractor for Australian financial planner AMP Ltd was charged with stealing the confidential data of 20 of its customers, police and the company said on Thursday.

The man, named by authorities as Yi Zheng, 28, pleaded guilty to the offence in a Sydney court on Thursday, the Australian Associated Press reported.

New South Wales state police said they began investigating the breach after AMP's cybersecurity staff noticed suspicious activity on the company network in December.

The investigation led them to Yi, who had downloaded 23 identity-related documents belonging to 20 customers and sent them to his personal email account, police said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Yi was arrested as he tried to board a flight to China on Jan 17, police said, adding that they seized mobile phones, SIM cards, a laptop, and other electronic storage devices from his luggage.

He was charged "with possess identity info to commit indictable offence", police said, without saying what the man planned to do with the customer information.

"Identity information is an extremely valuable commodity on the black market and dark web, and anyone – whether an individual or business – who stores this data needs to ensure it is protected," New South Wales Cybercrime Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Matt Craft, said in a statement.

An AMP spokeswoman said the data breach involved a small amount of customer information and there was no evidence the data was further compromised.

The company had contacted all affected customers, put extra security controls in place for those customers, and notified the relevant regulators.

Yi's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Blackstone, Carlyle seen as refashioning earnings for a lift

Fed sees 2019 as an 'interim' year for bank stress tests

Prudential Financial operating profit drops 12%

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

SoftBank Group unveils US$5.5b stock buyback, as Q3 profit soars 60%

Editor's Choice

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

BP_MAS_070219_2.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

Most Read

1 Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at digital payments firm Wirecard
2 Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL
3 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
4 Popiah king's son Ben Goi dies
5 Former SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek to join UBS global wealth management

Must Read

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

BP_MAS_070219_2.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

BP_Heng Swee Keat_070219_3.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Budget to help industries, create good jobs: Heng Swee Keat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening