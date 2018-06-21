You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Chinese developers eye US$ bonds even at double-digit coupons

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

IN WHAT is increasingly a buyer's market for offshore Chinese debt, some of the country's property developers are having to offer double-digit coupons to borrow for just two years.

Zhenro Properties Group Ltd is planning to offer new two-year dollar bonds in the 11.5 per cent area, according to a person familiar with the matter.

That leaves it just under the highest-coupon dollar bond to price so far in Asia this year, which was a 12 per cent note last month from Shenzhen-based developer Hydoo International Holding, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Dogged by surging funding costs onshore due to the government's deleveraging drive and rising yields on US Treasuries, Chinese property companies have paid some of the highest coupons on dollar bonds this year, as they look to refinance a wall of maturing debt.

Others have resorted to floating-rate notes to stoke investor appetite.

The four issuers with the highest-coupon bonds are Hydoo, Mingfa Group International Co, China South City Holdings Ltd, and Guorui Properties Ltd, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The new deal will be Shanghai-headquartered Zhenro's debut deal in the syndicated bond market. It privately placed US$160 million of guaranteed notes due May 2019 last month, according to a bond offering document seen by Bloomberg. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

PayNow expanding scope to include businesses

DBS, Stripe, Visa to power CarouPay

Cryptocurrencies fall as Korean exchange reports 35b won theft

Tiny central Asian nation - Kyrgyzstan - hoards gold as shield against trade war

Thailand bucks S-E Asia trend by keeping interest rates on hold

Singapore can reduce cash use and be cheque-free by 2025: Ong Ye Kung

Editor's Choice

Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
3 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
4 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
5 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

Jun 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

PayNow expanding scope to include businesses

BT_20180621_JQCAROU21_3476914.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS, Stripe, Visa to power CarouPay

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening