You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Chinese monopoly rules threaten super-app model

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 3:34 PM

AK_chflag_2101.jpg
The future of China's financial super-apps has been thrown into question.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] The future of China's financial super-apps has been thrown into question. The central bank is defining unhealthy dominance in specific market-share terms, while emphasising the separation of digital payments from interest-bearing accounts. That complicates efforts to cross-sell more profitable financial services and threatens Ant and Tencent's business models.

Following Beijing's abrupt crackdown on financial technology last year that derailed Ant's US$37 billion initial public offering, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Wednesday spelled out its competition concerns more precisely.

If a non-bank operator controls over half a market, it will be subject to further scrutiny. Similar guidelines apply if two or three companies dominate. China has over 200 licensed payments providers, but Ant's Alipay and Tencent's Tenpay divide most of the non-bank online transactions between them. Under the new rules, they will be exposed to further regulatory action.

The PBOC's attitude is also hardening against integrating mobile payments and financial services. Ant and Tencent offer customers free payments while trying to convince them to stash unused balances in interest-yielding accounts. Alibaba's Yu'e Bao money market fund had some US$173 billion in assets under management as of June, according to Fitch Ratings.

Although the new draft rules are a little fuzzy, what's clear is that regulators want financial technology companies offering interest-bearing deposits to be supervised more like banks with capital adequacy requirements. It's a reasonable approach given the higher liquidity risk. The question is how far China will go.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Users can no longer pay for items directly from Yu'e Bao or Tencent's Ling Qian Tong, but if transfers are instant it shouldn't matter much. If, however, regulators move to slow the movement of funds from financial accounts to shopping accounts, it would diminish the relative attraction of fintech wealth management offerings compared to those of traditional banks.

The problem is that payments on their own are not very lucrative. Ant, for example, charges merchants as little as five basis points to process them. So-called take rates, or how much is kept as revenue, can be as high as 20 per cent from distributing insurance policies, however. If that channel gets constricted or blocked, digital wallets become less profitable, and super-apps integrating investment and payments become unviable.

The PBOC on Jan 20 released new guidelines defining a digital payments monopoly as any non-bank service provider with at least half the market for online transactions, or any two with a combined two-thirds share.

Surpassing the threshold would make the company subject to antitrust investigations.

Three providers with three-quarters of the market also would set off an antitrust alarm, according to the draft rules.

Having less than 10 per cent market share in a business with two or three dominant companies would not trigger an antitrust investigation, the central bank said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 21, 2021 03:56 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end at 11-month high as jobs data fans optimism

[SYDNEY] Australian shares finished at their highest in 11 months on Thursday as strong employment data instilled...

Jan 21, 2021 03:48 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes at 30-year high as Biden inauguration sparks optimism

[TOKYO] Japanese shares hit their highest close in 30 years, taking cues from solid overnight performances on Wall...

Jan 21, 2021 02:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oceanus shares surge 8.2%, prompting SGX query

SHARES of watch-listed Oceanus Group surged 8.2 per cent since market opening to a record high of 5.3 Singapore...

UPDATED 17 min ago
Jan 21, 2021 02:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Penguin chairman, MD in tie up with Dymon Asia fund to take firm private

PENGUIN International on Thursday said a consortium comprising its executive chairman, managing director and a Dymon...

Jan 21, 2021 01:35 PM
Government & Economy

Biden's inauguration a restoration of American democracy

SUBSCRIBERS

PRESIDENT Joe Biden took command of the US on Wednesday, vowing to save the union from the threats of a pandemic and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says Wilmar deserves a higher valuation multiple than CPO peers

CICT's malls post rental reversion of negative 6.6% in FY20

Gaming revenue at Genting Singapore bouncing back on domestic market demand

Stocks to watch: CICT, SIAEC, GK Goh, SIIC Environment, GHY Culture & Media

Penguin chairman, MD in tie up with Dymon Asia fund to take firm private

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for