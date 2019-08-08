You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Chinese yuan edges up as PBOC signals intent to stabilise decline

Thu, Aug 08, 2019 - 12:03 PM

nz_pboc_080857.jpg
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.0039 per dollar prior to the market open, 43 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.9996.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SHANGHAI] China's yuan inched up in early trade on Thursday, despite the central bank setting its official midpoint past the key seven to the dollar threshold for the first time since global financial crisis.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.0039 per dollar prior to the market open, 43 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.9996.

While this was the weakest central bank fixing since April 21, 2008, it was firmer than market expectations and seen as a signal that authorities wanted to stabilise the decline in the currency following this week's sharp falls.

Broad weakness in the official guidance rate came after heavy losses in the spot yuan, as tensions between the world's two largest economies broadened to include foreign exchange policy with Washington earlier this week declaring China a currency manipulator.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Offshore yuan hovered above record lows on Thursday. Earlier this week, the onshore currency weakened past the psychologically important 7 per dollar mark for the first time in 11 years.

"After the market broke 7, it was just a matter of time before the fixing broke the same level," said Frances Cheung, head of Asia macro strategy at Westpac in Singapore.

The onshore spot yuan opened at 7.0402 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0485 as of 0224 GMT (10.24am SGT), 111 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Its offshore counterpart was trading at 7.0720 per dollar, firmer that Wednesday's close of 7.0823.

Investors have been closely tracking the PBOC's official fixing this week looking for clues on Beijing's currency stance to guide their yuan positions.

Analysts said Thursday's midpoint was much stronger than their forecasts, suggesting the central bank might have used the so-called "counter-cyclical factor" intensively.

The counter-cyclical factor, first introduced in May 2017 to the midpoint formula, is widely interpreted by the market as an official tool to reduce price swings and temper depreciation expectations.

"The heavily used counter-cyclical factor showed that the central bank was only planning to smash the magic 7 curse, rather than guiding with continued depreciation," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.

On Thursday, the official guidance rate was 0.24 per cent stronger than Reuters' estimate of 7.0205 per dollar.

Ken Cheung, senior Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, said the fixing confirmed the psychologically key level was not the "red line" for the yuan.

"USD/CNY trading above 7 is a new reasonable equilibrium. And PBOC signals to allow gradual RMB depreciation at an orderly pace," he said.

"PBOC is less committed to keeping RMB steady after the breakdown of trade talks."

In an effort to slow the yuan's decline, China's major state-owned banks have this week been active in the yuan forwards markets, using swaps to curb greenback supply, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Four sources with knowledge of the matter said that state banks were seen swapping yuan for dollars in onshore forwards market to support the Chinese unit.

Market participants believe major state-run banks often act on behalf of the PBOC in the country's foreign exchange market.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Japanese investors splurge on Italian, Aussie bonds in hunt for yield

Short bonds shine in India as RBI damps hope of excessive easing

TD Securities' yield curve model shows 55% chance of a US recession

Manulife profit beats estimates on strength in Asia unit

New Zealand central bank governor reiterates negative interest rates a possibility

HSBC launches overseas mortgages, starting with Australia

Editor's Choice

nz_sgx_080884.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Stocks

SGX RegCo: More oversight to boost market confidence

BT_20190808_CCGOVTECH_3858067.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Government & Economy

For GovTech, it's about engineering technology for the people

nz_capitaland_070825.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand banks on divestment discipline to pounce on good opportunities

Must Read

BT_20190313_ABSINGTEL13_3722071.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profit hits 16-year low on Airtel losses, higher costs

nz_sgx_080884.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Stocks

SGX RegCo: More oversight to boost market confidence

Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL posts 26% slide in Q2 earnings to S$162.4m

nz_chinaexport_080854.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Government & Economy

China July exports surprise, rise 3.3%; imports fall 5.6%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly