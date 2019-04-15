You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

CIMB Bank Singapore launches insurance for pet dogs and cats

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 11:41 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch has unveiled insurance coverage to protect domestic dogs and cats against accidents and illnesses, underwritten by Sompo Insurance Singapore.

The CIMB My Paw Pal pet insurance comprises a basic plan and two optional covers, with annual premiums ranging from S$74.90 to S$428. Coverage will be almost immediate upon submission of the pet’s microchip ID, and no medical check-up is required.

The basic plan protects against accidental death, medical expenses and cremation or burial expenses due to an accident, and third-party liability. Meanwhile, the optional covers include loss of dog due to theft, as well as medical expenses and cremation or burial expenses due to illness.

To be eligible for the insurance coverage, the pet has to be microchipped and between 12 weeks and seven years old.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Dog owners who wish to purchase the plans must ensure that their canines are registered with the Animal & Veterinary Service, formerly known as the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore.

Certain dog breeds are excluded under the insurance plans, such as the bull terrier, doberman pinscher, rottweiler and mastiffs.

Sompo Insurance Singapore is a member of Japanese property and casualty insurance company Sompo Holdings.

Banking & Finance

Yen near this year's lows as risk appetite improves

Former Citigroup Asia CEO Francisco Aristeguieta heads to State Street

Citigroup sees US treasury yields falling toward 2.3%

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Asean's top venture lender InnoVen increases its tempo

How Grab can outwit the incumbents

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

BT_20190415_LTDONKI15_3753523.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Most Read

1 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Singapore 5th out of 6 Asean countries in growth of mobile payments use: PwC survey
4 At a glance: Taxes in Thailand
5 Ode to my alma mater
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

BP_Francisco Aristeguieta_150419_36.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Banking & Finance

Former Citigroup Asia CEO Francisco Aristeguieta heads to State Street

Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Potential white knight Yinson could pull plug on Ezion lifeline

Apr 15, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, UOL, ST Engineering, Heeton, YZJ Shipbuilding, NGSC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening