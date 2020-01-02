CIMB Bank Singapore names new CEO as Mak Lye Mun retires

CIMB Bank Singapore has appointed Victor Lee (pictured) as its new chief executive. He takes over from Mak Lye Mun, who is retiring after 10 years in the job.

CIMB Bank, Singapore branch, has appointed Victor Lee as its new chief executive. He takes over from Mak Lye Mun, who is retiring after 10 years in the job, the Malaysian bank said on Thursday.

Mr Lee, a Singaporean, is also chief executive of CIMB Group commercial banking. He has over two decades of experience in retail and commercial banking sectors spanning across the Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia markets.

In his new role, Mr Lee will work towards diversifying the business franchise and growing four main pillars of the business, which cover partnerships, technology, sustainability, as well as external and internal customers.

These pillars will cut across the various bank segments such as consumer and wholesale banking, along with investment and private banking, it added.

"CIMB is established regionally to have a strong foothold in Asean and I intend to deepen that foothold especially in Singapore, where we have a deep treasury business," Mr Lee said. He added that his vision for the coming year is to focus on the bank’s people – both staff and customers.