CIMB drops mortgage floor rate hike after customer furore

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CIMB Bank Singapore is backtracking on its intended mortgage floor rate hike, following pushback from incensed customers who have banded together to challenge the bank's earlier decision.
In a statement issued late on Wednesday, CIMB said that it will revert to its...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes