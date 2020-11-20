You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
BT EXCLUSIVE

CIMB Singapore axes three business heads amid shake-up in bank

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 12:54 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

CIMB Singapore has dropped three long-time banking heads, as the lender restructures its business amid dismal results in the Republic.

The three business heads cut are Josandi Thor, head of consumer banking, Yong Jiunn Run, head of commercial banking, and Lai Ven-Li, head of corporate...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Thailand's central bank announces measures to contain baht rise

Revolut Singapore loses heavyweight compliance chief

Global tax evasion costs US$427b per year: NGO

US lawmakers discuss stimulus again as Federal Reserve warns of growth slump

Indonesia, Philippines cut rates to record lows

Singapore FinTech Festival to feature over 40 global satellite events

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 20, 2020 12:40 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia posts first current account surplus since 2011 in Q3

[JAKARTA] Indonesia recorded a US$1 billion current account surplus in the July-September period, its first surplus...

Nov 20, 2020 12:28 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand's central bank announces measures to contain baht rise

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank unveiled on Friday new measures related to the baht in a bid to help balance...

Nov 20, 2020 12:23 PM
Garage

Grab to add platform fee after Singapore competition watchdog drops restrictions

GRAB will add a platform fee of about S$0.30 to its ride hailing in the next few months, after a statement by the...

Nov 20, 2020 12:09 PM
Government & Economy

Trump's daughter-in-law considering Senate run, says US media

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara is considering a Senate run in her home state of North...

Nov 20, 2020 11:56 AM
Garage

Singapore's PDPC investigating allegations that Muslim Pro sold user data to US military

BITSMEDIA, the Singapore-based developer of the religious app Muslim Pro, is under investigation by the Republic's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, Straits Trading, Koufu, DBS, Singtel

DoctorxDentist's headache grows as MOH, medical bodies lean on platform

Singapore stocks open higher on Friday; STI up 0.4%

Will Biden appoint a US ambassador to Singapore?

Revolut Singapore loses heavyweight compliance chief

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for