CIMB Singapore axes three business heads amid shake-up in bank

CIMB Singapore has dropped three long-time banking heads, as the lender restructures its business amid dismal results in the Republic.
The three business heads cut are Josandi Thor, head of consumer banking, Yong Jiunn Run, head of commercial banking, and Lai Ven-Li, head of corporate...
